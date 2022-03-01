ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kevin Costner will narrate and produce a Yellowstone documentary for Fox Nation

By Stephen Battaglio
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 6 days ago

Fox Nation is getting a piece of "Yellowstone."

The streaming service owned and operated by Fox News announced Tuesday that Kevin Costner, star of television’s most-watched drama, has signed on to host and narrate a four-part documentary series on the history of Yellowstone National Park in commemoration of its 150th anniversary.

Costner’s Territory Films is teaming with Warm Springs Productions to make the four hourlong episodes of “Yellowstone: One-Fifty.” New episodes will launch weekly this fall on Fox Nation, which has a paid monthly subscription fee of $5.99.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project,” said Fox Nation President Jason Klarman in a statement.

Costner plays Montana rancher John Dutton on “Yellowstone,” which has defied gravity in the current TV environment with its ability to attract a massive audience on conventional TV. Paramount recently ordered a fifth season of the series, which has generated a successful prequel with "1883."

The Season 4 finale was watched by 9.3 million viewers. It's Oscar winner Costner’s first TV series, filmed at the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Mont.

Fox Nation carries on-demand editions of prime-time conservative opinion programming that airs on Fox News. But the service has evolved since its 2018 launch into a lifestyle-oriented streaming service with unscripted programs and acquired films that appeal to the more traditional sensibility of its cable audience.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s Relationship Timeline

Second chances! Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner may have met in the 80s, but it took the couple years before their connection blossomed into something more. The actor was previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994. Over the course of his first marriage, Costner and Silva welcomed daughter Lily (born in August 1986), daughter Annie (born in April 1984) and son Joe (born in January 1988).
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Montana State
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Finn Little Remembers Moving Horseback Scene With Kevin Costner

The fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” features a number of brand new actors on the show. Of all the new actors dotting the “Yellowstone” cast, perhaps none made a bigger impact than youngster Finn Little. He took on the role of Carter, a young man orphaned after his father died of drug addiction complications. A chance encounter with Beth Dutton, who was at the same hospital visiting her own father, led to Carter taking up residency at “Yellowstone” Ranch. There, he butts heads with Rip Wheeler but eventually wins over the big guy’s heart. At just 15 years of age, Little is the second youngest member of the show’s full-time cast. Only Tate Dutton actor Brecken Merrill is younger than Little at 13-years-old. Despite his young age, Little looks like a keeper that will become a bigger part of “Yellowstone” as a new season grows near.
TV & VIDEOS
extratv

Kevin Costner Reflects on ‘Dysfunctional’ Family in ‘Yellowstone’

Kevin Costner hit the red carpet for the 2022 SAG Awards with his wife Christine Baumgartner. Kevin looked suave in his tuxedo and Christine stunning in a sparkly peach gown as they talked with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and Adam Glassman. Breaking down their fashion, Christine revealed she was wearing Tony Ward Couture, while Kevin added, “She picked Baroni for me.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

First Oscar presenters revealed! Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner, snubbed star Lady Gaga and The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz lead first batch of presenters announced for Hollywood’s biggest night

Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz and Lady Gaga were among the initial list of presenters announced for the 94th Academy Awards on Thursday. The trio of A-listers will be joined by Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung, who won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar at the 2021 ceremony for the acclaimed drama Minari.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Explains Why Series Was Perfect for Pandemic Binge Watch

“Yellowstone” reached a whole new audience and group of fans when it was released on Peacock for streaming in November 2020. Before that, the people who watched it happened to tune into the Paramount Network on cable. While “Yellowstone” quickly grew on the network, Paramount decided to try and reach those who didn’t have cable and relied on streaming services. At the time, Paramount Plus hadn’t launched. So the network made a deal with NBC’s Peacock to put all three seasons out there.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Fox News#Current Tv#Territory Films#Warm Springs Productions#Paramount
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner shares incredibly exciting announcement ahead of season five

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has shared some incredibly exciting news ahead of the show's return later this year - and we have a feeling fans are going to go wild for it!. The Oscar-winning actor and director, who leads the cast of the hugely popular Western drama, is set to host and narrate a brand new documentary all about the rich history of Yellowstone National Park. Titled Yellowstone One-Fifty, the four-part docuseries will commemorate the anniversary of the founding of America's first national park.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC
GAMINGbible

Batman: Keanu Reeves Cast As The Dark Knight In New DC Movie

It's official, Keanu Reeves is the latest actor to take on the role of Batman. The beloved Canadian star will be playing the Dark Knight in an upcoming DC movie alongside a stellar cast that includes John Krasinski and Nicolas Cage. This fan-pleasing news comes just days after the worldwide...
MOVIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
265K+
Followers
56K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy