Kevin Costner will narrate and produce a Yellowstone documentary for Fox Nation

Fox Nation is getting a piece of "Yellowstone."

The streaming service owned and operated by Fox News announced Tuesday that Kevin Costner, star of television’s most-watched drama, has signed on to host and narrate a four-part documentary series on the history of Yellowstone National Park in commemoration of its 150th anniversary.

Costner’s Territory Films is teaming with Warm Springs Productions to make the four hourlong episodes of “Yellowstone: One-Fifty.” New episodes will launch weekly this fall on Fox Nation, which has a paid monthly subscription fee of $5.99.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project,” said Fox Nation President Jason Klarman in a statement.

Costner plays Montana rancher John Dutton on “Yellowstone,” which has defied gravity in the current TV environment with its ability to attract a massive audience on conventional TV. Paramount recently ordered a fifth season of the series, which has generated a successful prequel with "1883."

The Season 4 finale was watched by 9.3 million viewers. It's Oscar winner Costner’s first TV series, filmed at the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Mont.

Fox Nation carries on-demand editions of prime-time conservative opinion programming that airs on Fox News. But the service has evolved since its 2018 launch into a lifestyle-oriented streaming service with unscripted programs and acquired films that appeal to the more traditional sensibility of its cable audience.

