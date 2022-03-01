ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Airbnb.org Pledges to Provide Housing for Ukrainian Refugees

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4nTg_0eSdyaVY00

Airbnb.org has announced that it will provide up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees with free housing. Airbnb.org is the philanthropic branch of Airbnb that provides free housing for those affected by disasters. Joe Gebbia, co-founder and chairman of Airbnb.org, joined Cheddar News to talk about how the company has helped thousands find shelter in times of crisis. "A lot of people are saying this conflict is likely to be the largest humanitarian crisis since World War II, and I believe Airbnb believes that companies have a responsibility to step up and to help out in times like these," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

UNHCR Plans Ahead for 4 Million Refugees as 1 Million Already Flee Ukraine

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has reported that an estimated one million people have fled from Ukraine since Russia invaded. Christopher Boian, senior communications officer at UNHCR, joined Cheddar News to report on the current refugee crisis and what the world might expect if conditions continue to worsen. "We have planning figures that forecast as many as four million people could be forced to flee Ukraine," he said. "But that very much depends on how the conflict underway in that country at the moment unfolds in the days and possibly weeks ahead."
WORLD
Cheddar News

Study Shows Corn-Based Ethanol Could Be Worse for Climate Than Gasoline Alone

Under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), corn-based ethanol has been mixed into gasoline sold at pumps in the U.S. since 2005, when a policy was enacted aimed at reducing emissions. Corn-based ethanol had been thought to be a relatively greener energy source compared to other biofuels, but now, a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reports it may be actually worse for the climate than straight gasoline. Tyler Lark, an assistant scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Center for Sustainability, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell and discussed the pushback against the study. "Essentially when you need to produce more corn to meet the demand for use as ethanol as fuel, farmers respond and they switch more crops like soybeans and wheat into corn," Lark said. "They also bring more land into production, so things that used to be pasture grassland, and both those activities are associated with increased greenhouse gas emissions."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kristen Walters

Residents asked to "take in homeless" to assist with escalating housing crisis in America

Mart Production/Pexels (Canva Pro license.) It's no secret that homelessness is a significant problem that affects hundreds of thousands of people across the country. In a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, it was revealed that more than 326,000 people slept in homeless shelters on any given night in 2021. However, this figure does not account for the tens of thousands of additional homeless who choose to live in encampments or regularly sleep on the streets and other public locations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Airbnb Org#Ukrainian
Fortune

‘I will be happy to hug you in peacetime’: Airbnb users book $2M in Ukrainian rooms in bid to offer aid

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Generous humans around the globe are rallying behind Ukrainians by booking Airbnb reservations with no intent to stay—a unique effort to get desperately needed funds into the hands of locals, according to Airbnb Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

During Ukrainian Crisis, Colorado Continues History Of Providing Sanctuary For Refugees

DENVER (CBS4)– As the crisis in Ukraine continues, more discourse is coming out about how Ukrainian refugees are being treated versus refugees from other countries. And while many agree that what’s happening in Ukraine is inhumane and unjust, it’s left many people wondering why. (credit: CBS) “You know in Europe we’ve seen politicians and journalists saying things that are borderline or outright racist… about Ukrainians compared to other refugees groups,” said Alex Ogle, with the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. Recently, many reports have come out of Ukraine saying that Africans who are trying to flee the country are being hindered. On Thursday, the...
COLORADO STATE
Apartment Therapy

Renters Are Flocking to the Suburbs. Here Are the 6 Places They’re Moving To

The real estate market continues to be hot as 2022 kicks off. While it’s not surprising that high prices and low inventory continue to keep the dream of homeownership just out of reach for some, it is interesting to see exactly which towns are bringing in new renters in droves. According to RentCafé, the American suburbs gained 3.7 million renters between 2010 and 2019. Some of these towns owe their influx to low rents, while others seem to be a great place for finding work. Here are six of the towns that renters have been rushing to move to over the past 10 years.
HOUSE RENT
The Guardian

She spent 26 years in prison, where she transitioned. Now she is a free woman

At 5am on 14 January, Jessica James Hicklin passed by her cell window without a glance. Outside was the same prison courtyard she had seen every morning for the past 26 years. Over 260 miles away, Hicklin’s sister and niece were busy packing their van. Running on fumes, they were on the second of two sleepless nights fueled by excitement and anticipation. One state away, Hicklin’s aunts prepared for their own drive.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
World War II
Cheddar News

Bethenny Frankel's BStrong Providing Aid Efforts for Ukrainian Refugees

In the past few years, Betthany Frankel has made a major name for herself as a philanthropist after founding the BStrong initiative, which has provided relief to people impacted by natural disasters as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, BStrong is shifting its focus to Ukraine, raising millions of dollars in donations for those impacted by Russia's invasion. Bethenny Frankel, the founder of BStrong, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CHARITIES
Fortune

Millennial and Gen Z workers are fueling the Great Resignation by rage quitting, and they have no regrets

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. S. was only a few months into a new job when she quit via email following an upsetting meeting with her manager. The 28-year-old, New York City–based journalist, who asked to remain anonymous because she fears retaliation from her former employer, had enough of the toxic workplace. The final straw came when her boss force-muted her during a Zoom editorial meeting when they were having a contentious conversation about a story she was writing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Fewer Americans Apply for Jobless Benefits Last Week

Fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week reflecting a low number of layoffs across the economy. Jobless claims fell by 18,000 to 215,000 for the week ending February 26, from 233,000 the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility,...
BUSINESS
Kristen Walters

National rent prices spike 18% leaving many renters out of options

Blacqbook/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) If you are one of the many renters whose rent is increasing dramatically this year, you are not alone. According to the latest Apartment List National Rent Report, the cost of rent has increased 18% in the last twelve months. That means, if your apartment lease is up soon, you should be prepared for your rent to go up.
WOWK

Habitat for Humanity looking for volunteers this Saturday

Every year Habitat for Humanity helps people realize their dreams of home ownership. But the pandemic has impacted their programs in more ways than one. Now they are in urgent need of volunteers to help with some projects that need to get done immediately.
CHARITIES
Witness LA

“Gate Money” Bill Would Significantly Increase Assistance for Californians Returning Home From Prison

In California, people leaving prison each receive $200 as a release allowance, known as “gate money.” This money, given in the form of a debit card, is meant to help with the immediate fiscal costs of reentry back into non-prison life, which might include paying for transportation to get back to one’s community, buying food and clothes, paying for a place to spend the night, getting a cell phone, or obtaining government identification.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy