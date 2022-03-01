ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Mother wants answers, justice after teacher accused of breaking 3-year-old’s leg

By Daniel Smithson
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lM9xK_0eSdy9xI00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — More than a month after investigators say a child’s femur was broken at the hands of her teacher , a family still has unanswered questions.

“I play the scenario over and over again in my head every day,” the child’s mother Leah Owen said Monday. “I just can’t understand how that could happen.”

Mississippi woman dies in I-10 wreck with stopped police car

In mid-January, Owen received a call no parent wants to hear.

Her 3-year-old autistic child, Gabby, was a student at Capstone Academy in Pensacola when investigators say she broke her femur, was bruised and scraped.

Investigators say the teacher, Samantha Forester, was changing Gabby out of wet clothes when the injury happened.

“I got a phone call from (Gabby’s) teacher saying she got her dress wet while washing her hands in the bathroom,” Owen said. “She went to change her dress and Gabby twisted around, and she heard a loud pop.”

Gabby was taken to the hospital and put in a cast. Investigators interviewed Forester, and she was charged with aggravated child abuse.

She was later released on a $10,000 bond.

“I cry every day. I cry seeing my child like that,” Owen said. “She can’t move. She’s normally an active child. She just has to lie in a cast all day.”

Owen says she’s left wondering how these injuries could have happened and if they were intentional.

“Nothing can change what happened and nothing can make it right,” Owen said. “I just want justice. I want her to be held accountable.”

Mother and son arrested for drug charges, mother provided drugs for her children

Since the incident, Owen has retained The Watson Firm to represent Gabby in a lawsuit brought against the school, Forester or both.

“Gabby is autistic. She is nonverbal. She’s also three years old. Children are some of the most vulnerable people in our population,” attorney Ashley Armstrong said. “So, it is our job to make sure they get the justice that is warranted when something like this happens.”

Attorney Aaron Watson also weighed in Monday.

“Gabby couldn’t speak up for herself. But guess what? We’re going to speak up for her,” Watson said. “It’s our job now to do whatever we can to make sure she’s fully compensated.”

Capstone Academy released the following statement in response to the incident:

“We understand and share our parents’ expectations of placing their special needs children in a safe and comforting learning environment and our hearts go out to the family of this child who was injured. Our standards of care have always been set high and remain so today and our history validates that. This was an unfortunate event for everyone involved.

It is important to know that we have always abided by strict hiring and employment practices that include background checks, training, and specialized certifications and recertifications. It is also important to know that our teachers are here by choice; they are passionate about working with children with very specific behavioral needs.

While our preference would be to share the facts and correct misinformation and uninformed commentary on social media, we are unable to do so at this time in order that we move through the legal process with integrity. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and the Department of Children and Families as this matter proceeds forward.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man gets life sentence for murder

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder. District Attorney Lin Carter said Sidney Dewayne Watson, 63, murdered his estranged wife, Brenda Green, on October 31, 2020. Circuit Court Judge Robert Helfrich accepted Watson’s guilty plea on Wednesday, March 2. Watson will serve his sentence in the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez man arrested on rape charge

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A tip to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a rape suspect. The Natchez Democrat reported the sheriff’s office was notified about a potential rape victim at Merit Health Natchez on Friday, February 25. They were able to identify Trevor Posey, 23, as the suspect. Posey was […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

3-year-old boy dies in Mississippi apartment fire

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was killed in an apartment fire in Mississippi, and four firefighters were burned while trying to save him, a fire chief said. The fire happened Tuesday evening at Cypress View apartments in Greenville. Greenville Fire Chief Ruben Brown Sr. told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it appeared […]
GREENVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Two arrested for burglarizing church, vehicle in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – George County deputies arrested a man and a woman for allegedly breaking into a church. The incident happened on Saturday, February 26 just before 7:00 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church on New Hope Church Road. When deputies arrived, they said they found the front entry door and a […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for breaking into Jones County church

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are working to find the suspect who broke into Life Church on Monday, February 28. Investigators said the burglar took a television, sound bar and iPad from the Highway 84 church. If anyone has information about the identity of the suspect, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for burglarizing Pike County church

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are working to find the suspect who broke into Calvary Baptist Church on Monday, February 28. Investigators said surveillance video showed an unidentified man entering the youth facility. They said he took a PlayStation game console. Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Pike County Crime […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Watson
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man in custody for September 2021 shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man turned himself in for a shooting that happened on September 23, 2021. Hattiesburg police said Tarvez McCarty, 21, turned himself in to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) on Tuesday, March 1. McCarty was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied dwelling in […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jones County inmate trustee captured

UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said James Boleware was captured just before 2:00 p.m. near the Moselle Community Center. JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for an inmate trustee who ran away from a work detail. Deputies said James Lee Boleware, 25, was working a detail on […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Wkrg#Capstone Academy#Forester#The Watson Firm
WJTV 12

Woman hit, killed on U.S. 84 in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Lawrence County on Tuesday, March 1. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 84. According to MHP, a 2021 Ford F-150, driven by 44-year-old Richard Broom, of Sumrall, was traveling east when it […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Belhaven community talks crime with public officials

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV)For months, people here in the Belhaven community have suffered from a string of armed carjackings. Tonight, they held a town hall and talked with public officials about how to create a safer community. Dr Hogan Reed began, “We love this community we’re in, we love the city of Jackson but when you talk […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy