The Tinder Swindler subject Simon Leviev, born Shimon Hayut, has addressed the Netflix documentary about him. The documentary details how "Leviev" used a fake identity to allegedly pose as the son of Lev Leviev, a billionaire Israeli-Russian diamond mogul. He connected with women on the dating app Tinder and, after spending a lot of money on them, would scam them out of their own funds by pretending to be in danger. While scamming one woman, he would be spending the money obtained to scam the next woman. Essentially, "Leviev" was allegedly running a pyramid scheme.

