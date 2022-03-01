Realty Law Digest

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Scott Mollen
Cover picture for the articleThis decision arose from a “public improvement construction contract.” A general contractor (GC) moved for summary judgment dismissing the...

Rocky Mount Telegram

City clerk postpones retirement until beginning of November

City Clerk Pamela Casey told the Telegram on Tuesday that she is going to be bidding farewell to City Hall on Nov. 1 instead of at the start of next month. Casey told the newspaper that Mayor Sandy Roberson and the City Council approached her a few weeks ago about delaying her retirement due to the transition in the municipal day-to-day leadership.
POLITICS
Law.com

Opioid Defendants Move Forward on $26 Billion Settlement

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals and three other drug companies have agreed to move forward on a $26 billion global opioid settlement, the second largest multistate agreement in U.S. history. New Jersey, which stands to recover a roughly $641 million share of the settlement, is among the participating states.
HEALTH
Law.com

In Major Blow to Plaintiffs, Judge Keeps Talc Claims in Bankruptcy

U.S. District Judge Michael B. Kaplan denied a motion to dismiss J&J's Chapter 11 filing. A stay on thousands of talcum powder lawsuits against the company will be extended through June. The judge disagreed that the bankruptcy was done in bad faith. A bankruptcy judge in New Jersey denied a...
LAW
Law.com

Florida Defamation Suit Claims Insurance Broker's Competitors Spread 'Falsehoods'

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed on Thursday removed a defamation lawsuit against KT Enterprises and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Blue Chip Law, accuses the defendants of ‘spreading falsehoods’ about plaintiff Comp360 to non-party Summit Insurance in an attempt to undermine their business relationship. The case is 8:22-cv-00447, Comp360 LLC v. KT Enterprises LLC et al.
FLORIDA STATE
Law.com

Former Clinical Assistant Alleges Pay Discrimination at Yale in Complaint

Yale University was sued Feb. 18 in Connecticut District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Sabatini & Associates on behalf of Lucia Dittman, a former clinical assistant for Yale who contends that she was denied equal pay in comparison to her male colleagues at a rate of $30,000 less annually for approximately a decade. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00282, Dittman v. Yale University.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Reason.com

Several Justices Seem Dismayed at the Idea That Doctors Can Be Accidentally Guilty of Drug Trafficking

Under 21 USC 841, it is a felony for "any person" to "knowingly or intentionally" distribute or dispense a controlled substance "except as authorized by this subchapter." Yesterday the Supreme Court considered how that language from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) applies to physicians accused of prescribing opioid pain medication "outside the usual course of professional medical practice." That issue is important for patients as well as doctors, because the threat of criminal prosecution for deviating from what the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considers medically appropriate has a chilling effect on pain treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Drug Companies Move Forward on $26B Opioid Deal

Nearly 40 states had reached 100% participation, according to the negotiating team. The first round of funding could arrive in May, with additional funds available by July. The finalized agreement sets the stage for a potentially protected fight over $2 billion in estimated legal fees. Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Law.com

Does My Client Have a Whistleblower Rewards Claim?

Whistleblowers are finally being recognized for the tremendous value they add, and courage they exude, in bringing misconduct to light. Whistleblowers are having a moment. Several individuals have made major forays into the public consciousness for blowing the whistle on their employers. They include, most recently, the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and the Theranos whistleblowers Tyler Shultz and Erika Cheung. Federal legislators have likewise introduced a number of bills to add legal protections and financial incentives for individuals interested in stepping forward with information about violations of antitrust, consumer protection and consumer finance laws. And, just last fall, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission awarded the largest-known single award—$200 million—under the whistleblower programs established by the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010.
LAW
Law.com

Square Hires In-House Lawyer From Amazon as GC

Square GC Cameron Cohen will report to Block CLO Sivan Whiteley. He joins Square after nearly 12 years at Amazon. He starts his new role on March 7. A longtime lawyer for Amazon will join Square as general counsel on Monday. Cameron Cohen will report to Sivan Whiteley, the chief...
BUSINESS
Law.com

The List of Am Law 100 Firms Matching Davis Polk's Associate Scale Is Growing

A number of Big Law firms have now raised associate salaries to the new Davis Polk & Wardwell scale, matching what has become the new market rate. In addition to Vinson & Elkins, which became the first large homegrown Texas firm to do so, Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Sidley Austin are among those that have confirmed they will also pay the Davis Polk scale, which was announced by the firm this week and pays $215,000 to first-year associates and ranges up to $396,500 for eighth-year associates.
LAW
Law.com

Woman Sues Yamaha Over Employee Discrimination Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Yamaha Motor, a Japanese manufacturer of motorcycles, recreational vehicles and boat motors, was sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, brought by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Caitlin Foster, pursues gender discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00754, Foster v. Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA.
BUSINESS
Law.com

1st Circuit Judge Sandra Lynch to Take Senior Status

Judge Sandra Lynch of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit informed the White House Tuesday that she plans to take senior status upon confirmation of a successor. Lynch was appointed to the Boston-based federal appeals court by former President Bill Clinton in 1995 and served as the court’s chief judge from 2008 to 2015.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Eleventh Circuit Limits Reach of Federal Arbitration Act

This article provides a discussion of ‘Calderon v. Sixt Rent a Car,’ which calls into question the validity of broad arbitration provisions. The Supreme Court has read the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) broadly to establish a strong public policy in favor of arbitration, to create a strong presumption in favor of arbitration where there are any doubts or ambiguities in an arbitration agreement, and to preempt state-law limitations on arbitration for contracts involving interstate commerce. But a recent U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit case, Calderon v. Sixt Rent a Car, 5 F.4th 1204 (11th Cir. 2021), held that the FAA only validates arbitration agreements that arise out of the contract of which they are a part.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

What's the Harm? Establishing Standing in Cybersecurity Class Actions

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in 'TransUnion' reinforced the problems of applying the traditional doctrine of standing to data-privacy claims. This past June, the United States Supreme Court emphatically declared: “No concrete harm, no standing.” TransUnion v. Ramirez, 142 S. Ct. 2190 (2021). This holding may seem entirely consistent with parallel pronouncements in Supreme Court opinions such as Lujan v. Defenders of Wildlife and its progeny. But its implications are, in fact, far reaching. The “concrete harm” and “injury in fact” requirements that have seemed relatively unambiguous in, e.g., breach-of-contract and personal injury cases, are often nebulous when applied to claims that arise in a cyber environment at a time when cyber activity is an increasingly prominent part of our daily lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Bad Intentions Are Not Enough: Second Circuit Reverses LIBOR Convictions in ‘U.S. v. Connolly’

In this edition of their White-Collar Crime column, Elkan Abramowitz and Jonathan Sack first summarize the facts underlying the 'Connolly' prosecution and then describe the detailed reasoning of the Second Circuit. They conclude by touching on several important takeaways from the holding—above all, that the decision draws attention to the limits of the mail/wire fraud statutes.
CONGRESS & COURTS

