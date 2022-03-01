Artist earns millions with Facebook stock (2013)

President Biden on Tuesday evening gave his first State of the Union address, which was greeted with a lukewarm reception by critics across the political spectrum and marred by gaffes and errors -- a sharp contrast the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has won international praise and brought translators to tears.
Former President Trump may have committed a crime in his effort to keep the 2020 presidential election results from being certified, the House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol said in a court filing Wednesday evening. The development came in the committee’s legal battle to compel documents from John...
One million people have fled Ukraine in a rapid exodus after a week of war, with Russia’s military bombarding key cities across the country in an effort to overcome staunch resistance to their invasion. The conflict has fueled a growing humanitarian crisis in Europe and left those who have...
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing. The about-face comes less than 24 hours after the IPC on Wednesday announced it would allow Russian...
Washington – An Alabama Army veteran who deployed to Iraq in 2007 pleaded guilty to the serious charge of seditious conspiracy for his admitted role in the January 6 Capitol attack on Wednesday. Joshua James, who is linked to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, admitted to joining a...
Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
MOSCOW (AP) — In the days since the West imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, ordinary Russians are feeling the painful effects — from payment systems that won’t operate and problems withdrawing cash to not being able to purchase certain items. “Apple Pay hasn’t...
The Biden administration plans to begin stockpiling millions of at-home tests and pills for COVID-19 treatment, as part of a new 96 page plan that charts the future of the federal efforts to confront the pandemic. "We've reached a new moment in the fight against COVID-19. Because of the significant...
Washington — State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users' mental health, widening government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform. The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New...
Comments / 0