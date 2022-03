The most substantial storm in weeks is set to hit the Bay Area Thursday morning into the rest of the week, bringing a momentary reprieve to a bone dry start of the year. The tail end of an atmospheric river storm from the Pacific Northwest is expected to move into the North Bay as early as Thursday morning from the Gulf of Alaska, bringing widespread rain to the rest of the region by Thursday afternoon into evening, according to the National Weather Service.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO