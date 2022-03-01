Nichols: Green capable of reaching Top 10 rankings

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jon Rahm wishes he had a better excuse for why he left a 10-inch putt short on Bay Hill’s seventh green on Thursday. “It's as simple as, you know, it just didn't feel good in my hands, and I tried to stop, and I didn't,” said Rahm, who then rolled in the remaining 6 inches or so for a bogey. “I just simply didn't stop. I don't know. It was very odd. … I've seen many things. I've seen the putter get a little stuck on a blade of grass on the way back and do something funky, hit the ground before because you're not paying attention. I've seen so many things from a foot. I've seen some of the best putters in the world miss it because you don't really take a proper stance.
