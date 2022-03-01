ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Nichols: Green capable of reaching Top 10 rankings

Golf Channel
 3 days ago

Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss this...

www.golfchannel.com

New York Post

Jon Rahm stunningly misses short putt at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Jon Rahm is the best golfer in the world—he’s been ranked No. 1 since last July. But even the best have blunders. Rahm’s will only go down as one of the worst of all time. During Thursday’s opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla.,...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational fantasy picks, rankings, sleepers: Golf expert says avoid Jon Rahm at Bay Hill

Hitting it long should be the key for PGA Tour golfers this week when the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off at Bay Hill, but keeping the ball dry will be just as critical. The event tees off Thursday in Orlando, and the course is one the longest on the PGA Tour. It also has water in play on half of the holes, and scoring has been a challenge. A strong Arnold Palmer Invitational field featuring four of the top six players in the world will try to meet that challenge. Bryson DeChambeau bombed his way to victory last year, but he had to withdraw because of injuries. World No. 1 Jon Rahm is among many other players who have the distance to conquer the course, and he has the accuracy to go with it.
ORLANDO, FL
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Fired WWE Tag Team Is Now Thriving in Another Wrestling Company

A former WWE tag team seems to be doing really well in a new promotion. Formerly known as the Bille Kay and Peyton Royce of The IIconics in WWE, Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee have become the top women's tag team in Impact Wrestling. The two joined the company last year after being cut from WWE shortly after WrestleMania 37 in April last year.
WWE
The Independent

Carli Lloyd rips former teammates after she refused to take knee: They ‘became more about building a brand’

Carli Lloyd, a former soccer player on Team USA, has criticised her former teammates for focusing more on “building a brand” than fighting for the team. Ms Lloyd was the only US player who refused to kneel to protest racism ahead of the bronze medal match against Australia during the Tokyo Olympics in August. She also stayed standing during previous games. “What we had in the last several years was not a good culture,” she told the Fox Sports State of the Union podcast. “The mentality changed and it became toxic.” When asked what specifically made the team culture...
SOCIETY
Porterville Recorder

Patty Tavatanakit leads Singapore LPGA by 1 stroke

SINGAPORE (AP) — Patty Tavatanakit shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship, which includes nine of the top 10 female golfers. Danielle Kang was tied for the lead before bogeying her final hole. She was...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Jon Rahm on 10-inch miss at API: ‘I tried to stop, and I didn’t’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Jon Rahm wishes he had a better excuse for why he left a 10-inch putt short on Bay Hill’s seventh green on Thursday. “It's as simple as, you know, it just didn't feel good in my hands, and I tried to stop, and I didn't,” said Rahm, who then rolled in the remaining 6 inches or so for a bogey. “I just simply didn't stop. I don't know. It was very odd. … I've seen many things. I've seen the putter get a little stuck on a blade of grass on the way back and do something funky, hit the ground before because you're not paying attention. I've seen so many things from a foot. I've seen some of the best putters in the world miss it because you don't really take a proper stance.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Channel

Patrick Reed just trying to get out of own way – and hit more fairways

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no secret that Patrick Reed isn’t playing the type of golf he wants to be playing right now. Reed entered this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational on the backs of two straight missed cuts. He hasn’t posted an official top-10 finish since October when he tied for second in Bermuda. He’s slipped to No. 28 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Statistically, he ranks near the bottom in every major strokes-gained category.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ten myths about golf clubs you should forget right now

Golf is littered with clichés. In some instances they ring true, like “Never up, never in” and “Don’t miss on the short side.” However, with golf equipment, there is an abundance of words spoken so often that they are taken as fact when they are just folk tales from the fairways. Those who fit golf clubs for a living know what’s true—and what isn’t. We reached out to 14 of them—all from Golf Digest’s 100 Best Clubfitters list—to bring clarity to your understanding of the equipment scene. As one said, “The only rule in clubfitting is there is always an exception to the rule.” In other words, don’t be that golfer who further spreads golf-equipment misinformation.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Viktor Hovland trying to 'forget the weekend' last year and make good Bay Hill memories

ORLANDO, Fla. – To win at Bay Hill, one must play boldly. You could argue that you also need a short memory. Before Viktor Hovland fired a 6-under 66 and ascended to the top of the leaderboard at 9 under on Friday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he had built up plenty of scar tissue. He shined as an amateur three years ago at Arnie’s Place, tying for 40th, but has yet to better that finish in two editions since. He closed in 77 in 2020, and then last year, after a 7-under start through 36 holes, he faltered in miserable conditions, hitting just 14 of 36 greens while still stroking 57 putts and carding 77-78.
BAY HILL, FL
Golf Channel

Why is Rory McIlroy in position for more Bay Hill success? His driver ... his long irons ... his putter ...

ORLANDO, Fla. – Somewhere in Rory McIlroy’s wardrobe is a classic cardigan sweater that’s deep red and scratchy and so special. It’s just like the one Arnold Palmer used to wear, but when McIlroy won Palmer’s namesake tournament in 2018, the King wasn’t there to slip it over his shoulders. Palmer died two years earlier, in ’16. That was the year after the McIlroy had savored the full “Arnie” treatment in his first start at Bay Hill, with a 2 ½-hour dinner with the host on the eve of the opening round.
ORLANDO, FL
SkySports

PGA Tour: Viktor Hovland ahead at Arnold Palmer Invitational as Rory McIlroy slips two behind

Hovland, chasing a fourth victory in his last eight worldwide starts, mixed seven birdies with a lone bogey to card a round-of-the-day 66 at Bay Hill and jump to nine under. The world No 9 moved into the solo advantage when overnight leader McIlroy bogeyed two of his last four holes to close a level-par 72, seeing the Northern Irishman drop back tied-second alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Talor Gooch.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Tiger Woods may have just won 2022 PIP with Phil Mickelson burn

Tiger Woods was officially declared on Wednesday the winner of the PGA Tour’s inaugural Player Impact Program. It was a not-so-surprising turn of events after Phil Mickelson prematurely declared himself late last year the PIP champ. Woods took to social media following the Tour's announcement to acknowledge both his...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Louis Oosthuizen plays golf with NFL GOAT Tom Brady

South African golfer Louis Oosthuizen recently made the golfing world smile (and some sighed with envy) when he played 18 holes with NFL legend Tom Brady. While many players were battling it out at the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour last week, the world's best players were preparing for the Seminole Member Pro-Am.
NFL

