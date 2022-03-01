Nichols: Green capable of reaching Top 10 rankings

Hitting it long should be the key for PGA Tour golfers this week when the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off at Bay Hill, but keeping the ball dry will be just as critical. The event tees off Thursday in Orlando, and the course is one the longest on the PGA Tour. It also has water in play on half of the holes, and scoring has been a challenge. A strong Arnold Palmer Invitational field featuring four of the top six players in the world will try to meet that challenge. Bryson DeChambeau bombed his way to victory last year, but he had to withdraw because of injuries. World No. 1 Jon Rahm is among many other players who have the distance to conquer the course, and he has the accuracy to go with it.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO