ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas parents sue after being investigated for trans child’s care

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXwFJ_0eSdvmmN00

(NEXSTAR) – Less than one week after a directive from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to pursue child abuse investigations for parents who help their transgender children get gender-affirming care, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is doing it.

On Tuesday, the parents of a 16 year-old trans child filed a lawsuit after they were informed they were being investigated by DFPS last week. Megan A. Mooney, a Houston-based licensed psychologist, also filed the suit.

“Their actions caused terror and anxiety among transgender youth and their families across the Lone Star State and singled out transgender youth and their families for discrimination and harassment. What is more, the Governor’s, Attorney General’s, and Commissioner’s actions threaten to endanger the health and wellbeing of transgender youth in Texas by depriving them of medically necessary care, while communicating that transgender people and their families are not welcome in Texas.”

Doe v. abbott

The parents remain anonymous to preserve the child’s privacy. In the lawsuit, however, the child’s mother, an employee of Texas DFPS, says she was placed on leave because her daughter is trans and requires medical treatment.

The family says they learned about the investigation on Feb. 24 and that a Child Protective Services investigator visited their home the next day. The parents say the investigator tried getting them to sign for the release of their child’s medical records, but they refused.

According to the lawsuit, “the CPS investigator disclosed that the sole allegation against [the parents] is that they have a transgender daughter and that their daughter may have been provided with medically necessary gender-affirming health care and is ‘currently transitioning from male to female.'”

This is illegal every day in New Orleans except Mardi Gras

The family’s attorneys explain that should the investigation rule the parents have abused their child, not only would the mother lose her job but they would be automatically be placed on a child abuse registry and face legal repercussions.

Moreover, the parents say they worry the emotional and physical consequences their child would face if her medical care is suspended.

Defendants named in Doe v. Abbott are Abbott, DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters and the Texas DFPS. The department did not immediately respond to comment from The New York Times . Gov. Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to comment on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union said it would also be suing to stop Texas DFPS from pursuing “lawless and dangerous new directives.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
WNCT

Second suspect in ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ robberies sentenced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced Monday for his role in the robbing of a bank in Ayden in 2019 as an accomplice with Circe Nena Baez, the “Pink Lady Bandit.” Alexis Baez Morales, 40, pled guilty to the charges on Dec. 7, 2021. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison […]
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
WNCT

Police find abandoned animals locked in cages on NC roadside

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — A group of abandoned animals was found locked in cages on the side of a North Carolina road, according to police. The Black Mountain Police Department says the animals were left off Dunsmore Avenue late Tuesday or early Wednesday, news outlets reported. Police posted photos of two cages sitting on […]
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
WNCT

‘She’s a miracle:’ Girl with rare health condition getting support from community through T-shirt drive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Communities coming together to help their own is what makes Eastern North Carolina so special. That message is on full display at Chicod School in Greenville. It’s where an art club class created T-shirts that could help change the life of the Thompson family, especially six-year-old Clara Thompson. “She’s a miracle,” […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Transgender People#Transgender Children#Transgender Youth#Trans People#Racism#Nexstar#Texas Dfps#Child Protective Services#Mardi Gras
WNCT

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

Editor’s Note: This article was updated with information on VPOTUS JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on […]
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD
WNCT

2 killed, 3 hurt after shooting on North Carolina highway

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two people were shot to death and three others were hurt when they were shot while riding down a North Carolina highway, police said Monday. Nexstar affiliate WGHP reports a group of people purchased food from a fast-food restaurant and headed south on U.S. Highway 52 just after 11:30 p.m. on […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

March marks Women’s History Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With March comes celebrating the work women are doing throughout the United States and the world. For more than three decades, the U.S. has celebrated, and Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed this month as Women’s History Month in North Carolina. “The idea for women’s month and international women’s day is to challenge […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WNCT

Greenville man held on $2 million bond on drug charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested and was being held on a $2 million secured bond after he was arrested and issued drug-related charges. On March 4, Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 32, was charged by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office with the following: Trafficking heroin (two counts) Possession of a stolen firearm Manufacture […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Health Department distributing cooking kits to select families

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — March is National Nutrition Month. The Pitt County Health Department is distributing cooking kits to families enrolled in the county’s women, infants and children program. Ashley Penland is a nutritionist at the health department. She said the goal is to promote cooking at home, which is not only fun for families […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy