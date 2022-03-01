ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to See the Samsung Privacy Dashboard

By Joe Fedewa
howtogeek.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndroid 12 introduced a feature called “Privacy Dashboard.” It’s your one-stop for all things privacy-related on your phone. Samsung Galaxy devices have a version of this, too. We’ll show you how to find it on your device. What Is the Privacy Dashboard?. As you might...

www.howtogeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketnow.com

Here's how much Samsung will pay for your old device when trading-in for Galaxy S22

Samsung finally unveiled the next generation of Galaxy S22 series, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Alongside the new flagship smartphones, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Tab S8 series, and states that all new devices would receive 4 years of OS upgrades, and 5 years of security patches, which is one of the best in the Android world.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

A woman discovered a man on a dating app was a catfish, as he was wearing an Apple watch, which can only work for people who have an iPhone. However, he had been texting her with an android phone. In a TikTok video posted on January 31, Jocelyn, @jjustjocelyn, explained how she matched with a guy on the dating app Bumble. And as noted on Bumble’s website, “women always make the first move” and have to initiate the conversation within 24 hours or the match expires. @jjustjocelyn as if dating wasn’t hard enough already #greenscreenvideo #datingapp #datingfail #catfish #catfishstory...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy#Dashboard#Smartphone#Android#Smart Phone#Google Pixel
Phone Arena

Samsung hints that the Galaxy S23 line will drop another freebie from the box

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung announced on Thursday morning that it will be live-streaming its next big event at MWC on February 27th. All of the action can be viewed as it happens from Samsung's YouTube channel starting at 1 pm ET|10 am PT in the United States. The company, which just unveiled its new Galaxy S22 smartphone series last week, says that it will show off its connected devices and is "once again redefining the future of how we work and how we learn."
BUSINESS
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
The Next Web

Samsung keeping its phones up-to-date for 4 years is a goddamn blessing

Samsung held its Unpacked event last night, launching the new Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 range of tablets. However, the most eye-catching announcement was that the company will provide four years of software updates to selected devices, as well as five years of security patches. This is...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Which should you buy?

Samsung just launched its 2022 flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. With Apple already having the iPhone 13-series out for sale, there’s a pretty big reason to cross-shop these two device families against each other. Both are seen as the best phones for their respective platforms, both come with extensive ecosystems and both will have a large selection of cases and third-party accessories.
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features, Colors & Design: Upcoming Smartphone To Have 200-Megapixels Camera, 5G Support And 5000 mAh Battery?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. All eyes are now on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which reportedly does not only has a pleasant look but is also equipped with striking features, making it a better option for tech enthusiasts. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone in the world mobile market the soonest time possible.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display bug is already affecting select smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra reviews are in, and while they're mostly beaming, reports of bugs are also starting to come in, and they're understandably less positive. On Reddit, as well as Samsung's forums, people are reporting an easily-replicable display error that occurs when the display refresh rate and resolution settings are both set to high. When this happens, strange flickering lines can appear across the display or in patches, especially when watching media or using the fingerprint scanner.
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

iPhone SE 3 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features & Design: Is It More Powerful Than iPhone 14, Google Pixel 5a And Pixel 6? New Apple Budget Smartphone To Reportedly Come With 5G Connectivity And A15 Bionic Chip

Here is everything we know so far about the iPhone SE 3. Twenty-twenty two is going to be another big year for Apple as it is set to release its new line of gadgets a few months from now, including the iPhone SE 3. Reports have it that the imminent new budget Apple smartphone would be an improved version of its predecessor, the iPhone SE 2020.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone

We previously looked at how to hide your phone number on Android and now we have a guide on how to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone. There are times when you want to make a call but you do not want the person you are calling to know your telephone number. For example, you may be calling a company to enquire about something but you do not want to give them your telephone number.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Galaxy S22 reportedly the most pre-ordered Samsung phone ever

One day ahead of the official launch of its next-gen phone and tablet, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 have officially received the most pre-orders of any previous Samsung smartphone and tablet. The S22 has more than doubled the pre-orders of the S21, with the big-screen,...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The Morning After: The new phones of MWC 2022

This morning is brought to you by a lot of phone news. To start, we’ve got our detailed review of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 (and S22 Plus) by the latest addition to Engadget’s editorial team, Sam Rutherford. We also have a first look at Oppo’s latest attempt at a flagship, the Find X5 Pro, written by yours truly, who’s been here a little too long. Hah.
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

How to take a screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy in 5 ways

You can take a screenshot on your Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet with the buttons or the touchscreen. Your Samsung Galaxy's "Palm Swipe" feature lets you take a screenshot by quickly swiping your hand across the screen. The Galaxy's "Scroll capture" feature also lets you screenshot an entire webpage at...
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 108MP, 12MP, 10MP, 10MP; 40MP. The Galaxy Note is back in a big way, even if not by name. Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra (starting at $1,199.99) exhibits all the hallmark features of the Note lineup, with a big build, powerful hardware, long battery life, and, of course, a built-in S Pen stylus. The new model performs better than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from last year, as well as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (albeit slightly), and is an excellent choice if you want the most phone possible. That said, of the three Galaxy S22 models, the S22+ gets our top recommendation for delivering most of the same features as the Ultra at a lower price and in a more reasonably sized design.
CELL PHONES
CNET

New and Rumored Verizon Phones in 2022

Choosing a new phone upgrade is hardly ever simple. In the world of technology there is always something new around the corner, and with Verizon's and AT&T's embrace of a 36-month installment plan the phone you upgrade to will likely be the one you use for the next several years. So, trying to figure out when is the "best time" to upgrade can be tricky.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy