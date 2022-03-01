ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Arians says it would be ‘bad business’ for Bucs to trade Tom Brady

By Jesse Pantuosco
 1 day ago

Tom Brady’s future seems anything but certain with speculation growing the five-time Super Bowl MVP could stage a comeback with San Francisco and Miami both floated as possible destinations for the recently retired 44-year-old.

Of course, if Brady plans on playing for another team (many, including Sports Illustrated ’s Albert Breer , believe that to be the case), it would require cooperation from the Buccaneers, who still maintain the quarterback’s rights. Appearing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, coach Bruce Arians insisted the Bucs have no intention of trading Brady if and when he returns, dismissing the possibility as “bad business.”

When asked what compensation it would take to consider trading Brady, Arians suggested a king’s ransom of five first-round picks. Even for the greatest quarterback to ever step on an NFL gridiron, it’s doubtful any team would accommodate such a steep asking price, particularly for a player entering his age-45 season.

Needless to say, if Brady gets the itch to play again, it sounds like his options are Tampa Bay or bust. Then again, why would Brady subject himself to another year of NFL wear-and-tear when he has a burgeoning film career to look forward to?

