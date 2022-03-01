‘The Resident’: Manish Dayal Teases Potential Conflict Ahead for Devon & Leela

Manish Dayal is the first actor of The Resident to step behind the camera for an episode, February 22’s “Hell in a Handbasket.”. For the star, who previously directed the short film Fifteen Years Later, “it was a bit of happenstance” that it turned out to be this episode, he tells TV Insider. “The schedule lent itself for me and my character to sort of step aside a little bit for a couple of episodes in order for me to direct this. I read the script and it was terrific. It’s an ambitious episode with the opening stunt that kind of takes you into sort of three or four different storylines all happening at one time.”

