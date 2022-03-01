AEW is Coming to South Florida

Tony Khan spoke with reporters on a media conference call on Wednesday ahead of tonight's major announcement and Sunday's Revolution pay-per-view. Cody Rhodes was brought up several times throughout the call, which led to Khan giving more details on his and Brandi's departure from AEW last month. At one point he was asked if Rhodes' contract had an option for additional years like what the Young Bucks initially agreed to. Khan said he was more interested in locking "The American Nightmare" into a long-term deal and once the two sides were unable to to come to an agreement, he opted to let Cody go.

