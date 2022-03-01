ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Peterborough v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

By Alasdair Mackenzie
fourfourtwo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePeterborough v Manchester City live stream, Tuesday 1 March, 7.15pm GMT. The FA Cup has a well-earned reputation as a competition of upsets, but Peterborough knocking out Manchester City on Tuesday would surely be among the biggest in recent...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Daily Mail

Norwich boss Dean Smith blasts 8.15pm kick-off time for FA Cup trip to Liverpool as it is 'TOO LATE' for travelling fans and says they 'have not been considered' with this month's Chelsea clash potentially moving to next week if either side progresses

Norwich boss Dean Smith has criticised the scheduling of his side's FA Cup clash against Liverpool at Anfield, saying an 8.15pm kick-off is 'too late' for visiting fans. The Canaries head to Merseyside for the second time in 10 days to face a Liverpool team who won a record ninth League Cup against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Norwich live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool and Norwich head into Wednesday evening’s FA Cup fifth-round clash at Anfield in contrasting spirits.The Reds are buoyant after dramatically beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend, not only winning the competition for a record ninth time and extending their winning streak in all competitions to ten games but keeping their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple alive.Ending the season with the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup in their grasp may ultimately prove beyond them but the Merseysiders will be confident of at least improving a remarkably poor FA Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Peterborough 0-2 Manchester City: Oleksandr Zinchenko captains Pep Guardiola's side to FA Cup win

Oleksandr Zinchenko captained Manchester City to a 2-0 victory at Peterborough to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. City handed the armband to the defender in a show of support for his home nation of Ukraine and before kick-off, he and Peterborough captain Frankie Kent held a Ukraine flag as they led the two teams out at the Weston Homes Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike. Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Bromwich Albion fans featured on FA Cup stamp identified

Three women who appear on a new Royal Mail stamp celebrating 150 years of the FA Cup have been identified as "home and away" West Bromwich Albion supporters. The stamp shows the Baggies fans cheering their team in the 1968 final. Sylvia Collins said it featured friends Beryl, Molly and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luton Town vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture tonight

Luton Town will take a break from their pursuit of promotion in the Championship to welcome current Champions League holders Chelsea to Kenilworth Road in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.The in-form Hatters have already handily dispatched Harrogate Town (4-0) and Cambridge United (3-0) to reach this stage of the competition, alongside a run of just one defeat in their last eight league matches, although Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea will provide a different proposition - even off the back of their agonising penalty shootout loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.For their part, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Burnley 0 - 2 Leicester City

Leicester City beat Burnley by a score of 2-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening. The Foxes dominated the first half but couldn’t find a way past Burnley keeper Nick Pope. Substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy scored late to give the Foxes their first league win of 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea | FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side are through to the next round of the FA Cup following an away win at Luton. The first half saw Luton take an early lead through Reece Burke. Midway through the half, Saul equalised for the Blues. However, five minutes before halftime, Harry Cornick restored Luton's lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Put away the violins!': Chelsea legend Pat Nevin tells their fans 'tears need to be about Ukraine' instead of mourning Roman Abramovich's exit - and slams the club, who still employ him, for their 'limp' statements on the war

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has told Chelsea fans their mourning needs to be over Ukraine rather than the exit of owner Roman Abramovich. The Russian oligarch confirmed on Wednesday that he has put Chelsea up for sale, reportedly slapping a £3billion asking price on the club. Abramovich, who bought...
PREMIER LEAGUE

