ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas parents sue after being investigated for trans child’s care

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J0eiE_0eSdusis00

(NEXSTAR) – Less than one week after a directive from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to pursue child abuse investigations for parents who help their transgender children get gender-affirming care, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is doing it.

On Tuesday, the parents of a 16 year-old trans child filed a lawsuit after they were informed they were being investigated by DFPS last week. Megan A. Mooney, a Houston-based licensed psychologist, also filed the suit.

“Their actions caused terror and anxiety among transgender youth and their families across the Lone Star State and singled out transgender youth and their families for discrimination and harassment. What is more, the Governor’s, Attorney General’s, and Commissioner’s actions threaten to endanger the health and wellbeing of transgender youth in Texas by depriving them of medically necessary care, while communicating that transgender people and their families are not welcome in Texas.”

Doe v. abbott

The parents remain anonymous to preserve the child’s privacy. In the lawsuit, however, the child’s mother, an employee of Texas DFPS, says she was placed on leave because her daughter is trans and requires medical treatment.

The family says they learned about the investigation on Feb. 24 and that a Child Protective Services investigator visited their home the next day. The parents say the investigator tried getting them to sign for the release of their child’s medical records, but they refused.

According to the lawsuit, “the CPS investigator disclosed that the sole allegation against [the parents] is that they have a transgender daughter and that their daughter may have been provided with medically necessary gender-affirming health care and is ‘currently transitioning from male to female.'”

This is illegal every day in New Orleans except Mardi Gras

The family’s attorneys explain that should the investigation rule the parents have abused their child, not only would the mother lose her job but they would be automatically be placed on a child abuse registry and face legal repercussions.

Moreover, the parents say they worry the emotional and physical consequences their child would face if her medical care is suspended.

Defendants named in Doe v. Abbott are Abbott, DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters and the Texas DFPS. The department did not immediately respond to comment from The New York Times . Gov. Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to comment on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union said it would also be suing to stop Texas DFPS from pursuing “lawless and dangerous new directives.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

CCSD parents concerned over school violence

Las Vegas (KLAS)— Parents of students in the Clark County School district are concerned with violence in schools. School officials met to discuss possible solutions to this problem, and according to a school safety advisory committee’s report, they are recommending things like: Improving security cameras or installing security access doors at schools.Increasing school police staff.Crisis […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
8 News Now

UPDATE: Missing 67-year-old woman found

UPDATE: Barbara Hower-Russo has been located safely. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 67-year-old Barbara Hower-Russo. Russo was last seen Monday in the Las Vegas area. She may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, according to police. Anyone with information regarding her […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Transgender People#Transgender Children#Transgender Youth#Trans People#Racism#Nexstar#Texas Dfps#Child Protective Services#Mardi Gras
8 News Now

Pedestrian dragged in DUI hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A woman was arrested on Mar. 1 for a DUI hit-and-run, according to Las Vegas Metro police. According to an arrest report, Evi Haggerton struck a pedestrian at Lee’s Discount Liquor located at 4421 N Rancho Dr. She then proceeded to drag them under her vehicle onto the southbound lanes of Rancho […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
8 News Now

Ukrainian woman reunites pets with their families

More than 40 dogs and 15 rescuers are stuck in Kyiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Some animal lovers in the country don't want to leave behind any abandoned dogs so a rescue team, a part of the global dog rescue organization, Transform A Street Dog, is taking on the task of getting the dogs to safety.
PETS
8 News Now

National Consumer Protection Week tips against scams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s National Consumer Protection Week, and 8 News Now has noted several common schemes against consumers, and what to do if you suspect a scam or have become the victim of a scammer. Scammers are always coming up with new ways to steal your money. Bernard Bermudez managed to avoid becoming […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Mob Museum honors women in law enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— In honor of women’s history month, the Mob Museum put on “It’s a woman’s world: Crime Scene Investigation in Las Vegas.” The event took place on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the historic courtroom on the second floor. Part of the event included a panel of metro’s female leaders, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy