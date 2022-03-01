ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Michele Tafoya Returns to Cause Destruction on ‘The View’: “Let’s Just Get Into It”

By Fletcher Peters
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuCl2_0eSdup4h00

Just as fans of The View expected, Michele Tafoya returned to the talk show ready to rumble. The controversial co-host, once again subbing in for Meghan McCain’s empty conservative seat, was called back to The View today to discuss hot topics like CPAC, the American education system, and more. Perhaps even more prepped for battle were the show’s permanent co-hosts, who came to the panel ready to throw down about the state of the Republican Party. Though it wasn’t as cringe-worthy as her debut on The View, fans were equally upset about her statements on the panel. And we have to do this all again tomorrow!

The panel started out by discussing the events of last weekend’s CPAC, which would surely make for a thorny topic, seeing as Tafoya was in attendance. As Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin slammed statements from folks like Donald Trump and Madison Cawthorn, in line with their statements from yesterday, Tafoya immediately had a rebuttal.

“First of all, I’m a Libertarian, I’m an Independent,” Tafoya clarified.

“Why were you at CPAC?” Hostin shot back.

“Because my message is: I’ll talk to anyone,” Tafoya responded. “And I’ll listen to anyone. I’m for more voices, not fewer voices. That’s number one. So I wanted to go say: ‘Listen, let’s take hate out of all of this right now.'”

Then, Tafoya expanded upon a statement Behar had made a few points before: “The cancel culture, true, it goes both directions. Let’s be honest about it. All the evils of politics go in both directions, come from both sides, it’s true. And I feel like there’s a huge group in the middle, of which I am part, that is being ignored. Our voices are getting drowned out by this end and this end, and the in between folks are being told to shut up and listen and pay attention, not follow our own instincts. Really, we’re focused on tangible issues.”

The guest host, who has recently announced a switch from sports broadcasting to politics, then rattled off a list of topics she’s concerned about. Namely, Tafoya argued, she wants to figure out a way for Americans to put gas in their cars, to get groceries, and kids going to school “unmasked.”

“But can I ask you something?” Behar jumped back in. “It seems to be like the extreme right is now the Republican Party. The extreme left is not the Democratic Party, it’s a little different.”

“I don’t agree,” Tafoya said. “I think you’ve got your extreme left and you’ve got your extreme right. Like I said, the largest ‘party’ in America are the Independents.”

Hostin and Behar then began talking over each other and Tafoya, trying to get into the numbers of what percent of Americans want to vote for Trump, what percent are Independents, and more — but Tafoya didn’t seem to hear any of it.

“Straw polls mean nothing, are not predictive,” Tafoya said.

After this, Hostin seemed to be tired of Tafoya’s visit

.

“Well, let’s just get into it,” she said. “My understanding is that 59 percent would vote for Trump if the 2024 Republican primary were held today. And then you’ve got 28 percent of the vote in the poll was for Governor Deathsantis.”

Sara Haines entered the conversation to give Hostin and Behar a bit of a breather, giving her opinion on the matter as another Independent voice on the panel. While Haines attempted to argue that the MAGA platform will move forward no matter who is in office, Tafoya couldn’t even agree with that.

“I don’t think that’s true,” Tafoya said. “I think there’s a spectrum. I don’t think you say ‘This side good, this side bad,’ I think there is a lot of in between. I think that’s what’s getting lost in America!”

Before Tafoya could continue, though, Haines butted in to remind her that she was an Independent and tried to clarify her argument, but it was no use. Tafoya continued to interrupt Haines, trying to shut her down with more “both sides” arguments.

Next on the docket was educators’ big push to make grading more equitable for a diverse array of students, and while she was one of the last to speak, Tafoya came in with another piping hot take. Her solve for the issue? America’s education system is perhaps getting too much money. After Haines argued the system could be solved with more money to help students in need, Tafoya shut her down.

“It’s not always money, though,” Tafoya said, “because we have thrown a lot of money at the education system.”

“Oh, not enough,” Hostin shot back.

“What is enough?” Tafoya demanded.

Then, Behar, Hostin, and Tafoya all began talking at the same time again, butting heads over the topic of the education budget. It was moderator Whoopi Goldberg who had to jut into the conversation to cool things off, “Guys, guys!” she said, then giving the go ahead to Tafoya.

“My mom was a schoolteacher,” Tafoya said. “I know what she was paid, and I also know what it was like for her being a part of the union, and how much the union bosses got paid in those contracts.”

“And I bet you she paid her own supply,” Hostin interrupted.

“Sometimes. Hang on,” Tafoya said. “Teachers were not paid commensurate with these union bosses, so that’s where I have a problem. I don’t think every kid is the same, and I don’t think there’s a one size fits all. I think schools can figure out what’s right for their classrooms. I don’t believe in this, ‘Let’s do one thing across the board.'”

Tafoya concluded: “States are laboratories. School districts are laboratories. What can work, and what can we share with one another to find out what is working?”

Behar re-entered the conversation to slam Tafoya for “putting down unions,” saying most of her family was lifted up by their union. Still, Tafoya continuously tore at the union heads. Concluding the segment, Goldberg pointed out a few flaws in Tafoya’s argument.

“Oftentimes, there doesn’t seem to be enough money to do anything for the kids,” Goldberg said. “Doesn’t seem like there’s enough money anywhere! Kids are struggling all the time. Schools are struggling. And we’re not paying the attention we should be paying for the future.”

Scroll up to watch the first segment from today’s show. The View airs weekdays on ABC at 11/10c.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Did Whoopi Goldberg Throw Shade at Meghan McCain For Old Mask Tantrums on ‘The View’?

Just like most fans of The View, Whoopi Goldberg isn’t having it with this new conservative guest host. Today, the moderator went so far as to drag ex-host Meghan McCain into the situation, using her as a cautionary tale about being an anti-masker. While she didn’t mention her by name, Goldberg was pretty clear about who she was targeting. The shade popped up as the panel discussed changing mask mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Former Co-Host Of Fox News’ ‘The Five’ Dies At Age 73

Bob Beckel, a former co-host of Fox News’ roundtable talk show “The Five,” died Monday at the age of 73. Beckel, who worked as a Democratic strategist and served in the Carter administration, was known for sharing his liberal views on the conservative network. He joined “The Five” at its inception in 2011 along with Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Michele Tafoya
Person
Donald Trump
Decider.com

‘The View’ Destroys Clarence Thomas For “Unbelievable” Bias Regarding Wife’s Role in Capitol Riots

The View had a bone to pick with the Supreme Court today, specifically Justice Clarence Thomas, thanks to his bias regarding the Jan. 6 riots cases. After his wife, Ginny Thomas, played a major role in the insurrection, folks are upset that Thomas has yet to recuse himself from any of the cases regarding the riots, blaming him for showing his partisanship in a role that’s meant to be neutral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wokeness#Gop#Republican#Theview#American#The Republican Party#Libertarian
Fox News

Ana Navarro: 'I thought Chris Cuomo was my friend'

CNN commentator Ana Navarro called out disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former CNN host Chris Cuomo while appearing as a guest co-host on ABC’s "The View." On Tuesday, the women hosts discussed the recent rumors suggesting that Andrew Cuomo was eyeing a run for New York Attorney General against Letitia James. James, a fellow Democrat who published the detailed report that detailed several women’s sexual misconduct accusations against the former governor.
POLITICS
Fortune

Melania Trump reportedly bought her own NFT for $185,000

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The winner of Melania Trump’s first NFT auction appears to be the former first lady herself. A Bloomberg News analysis of recorded transactions on the Solana...
POTUS
The Independent

Bill Maher says Whoopi Goldberg’s The View suspension for Holocaust comments is ‘so insulting’

Bill Maher has said he disagrees with the decision to suspend Whoopi Goldberg for her remarks about the Holocaust.The late night host of Real Time discussed the controversy surrounding the Sister Act star, who was suspended from The View after saying the Holocaust “isn’t about race”.Goldberg, who has since issued two apologies, said on Monday’s (31 January) episode of the US talk show: “The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. That’s the problem.”The entertainment star was widely criticised for her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
AOL Corp

Kyle Rittenhouse says he’s going to sue Whoopi Goldberg and other 'politicians, celebrities, athletes'

Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen who was acquitted of all charges in the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha, Wis., appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight Monday where he announced plans to sue individuals and media companies for negative coverage of him. Rittenhouse had traveled to Kenosha with an assault-style rifle and subsequently shot and killed two protesters in the summer of 2020.
KENOSHA, WI
Fox News

Rachel Maddow on hiatus leaves MSNBC 'lost at sea,' critics say

Rachel Maddow has been in a league of her own as MSNBC's biggest star, whose viewership far exceeds any of her colleagues. Monday marks the beginning of her hiatus from primetime as she pursues various projects including podcasts and even a film collaboration with Ben Stiller and Lorne Michaels, telling viewers last week she will return in April but will make occasional appearances on MSNBC, including for the network's coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address in March.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Jobless Chris Cuomo Drops Loads Of Cash On Fancy Hotel For Valentine's Day With Wife Ahead Of Expected $18 Million CNN Payout

Chris Cuomo might be unemployed, but the fired CNN host isn't worried about his cash flow. Despite not having a job, the 51-year-old former primetime personality spared no expense for his wife, Cristina, this Valentine's Day. Cuomo and his significant other of nearly 20 years were photographed outside their ritzy hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy