Support Surges For Family After Sudden Death Of PA HS Volleyball Player

By Nicole Acosta
 6 days ago
Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of a former high school volleyball player in Pennsylvania, who died suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 17. Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot

Ijeoma "IJ" Aguocha was a 2019 graduate of Cardinal O'Hara High School, and played for the school's volleyball team from 2015 to 2018, the team wrote in a Facebook tribute.

Ijeoma “IJ” Aguocha was a 2019 graduate of Cardinal O’Hara High School, and played for the school's volleyball team from 2015 to 2018, the team wrote in a Facebook tribute.

"IJ left an indelible mark on both the program and school with her larger-than-life personality," the team said.

More than $9,600 had been raised on GoFundMe as of Tuesday, March 1 for funeral expenses, putting the family just hundreds of dollars away from the campaign’s $10,000 goal in less than two weeks.

"IJ was extremely loving towards every person she met. She was the sweetest person on this earth and she lit up any room she walked into! If IJ was there, you were gonna have a good time," Ogechi Ihejirika wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"She was calm-minded and always thought about others. She was the easiest person to talk to. There was never a dull moment with her. She was the sweetest person you would ever meet."

An obituary had not been released as of Tuesday, March 1.

