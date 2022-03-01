ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TriMas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) _ TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The maker of packaging materials, aerospace components and other engineered parts posted revenue of $209 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57.3 million, or $1.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $857.1 million.

TriMas expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.35 per share.

