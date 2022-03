SolarWinds Corporation. (NYSE:SWI) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 17, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to SolarWinds Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. With me today are Sudhakar Ramakrishna, our President and CEO; and Bart Kalsu, our Executive Vice President and CFO. Following prepared remarks, we'll have a brief question-and-answer session. This call is being simultaneously webcast on our Investor Relations website at investors.solarwinds.com. On our Investor Relations website, you can also find our earnings press release and a summary slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today's call.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO