ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas parents sue after being investigated for trans child’s care

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
ABC4
ABC4
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlQAZ_0eSdsr3P00

(NEXSTAR) – Less than one week after a directive from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to pursue child abuse investigations for parents who help their transgender children get gender-affirming care, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is doing it.

On Tuesday, the parents of a 16 year-old trans child filed a lawsuit after they were informed they were being investigated by DFPS last week. Megan A. Mooney, a Houston-based licensed psychologist, also filed the suit.

“Their actions caused terror and anxiety among transgender youth and their families across the Lone Star State and singled out transgender youth and their families for discrimination and harassment. What is more, the Governor’s, Attorney General’s, and Commissioner’s actions threaten to endanger the health and wellbeing of transgender youth in Texas by depriving them of medically necessary care, while communicating that transgender people and their families are not welcome in Texas.”

Doe v. abbott

The parents remain anonymous to preserve the child’s privacy. In the lawsuit, however, the child’s mother, an employee of Texas DFPS, says she was placed on leave because her daughter is trans and requires medical treatment.

The family says they learned about the investigation on Feb. 24 and that a Child Protective Services investigator visited their home the next day. The parents say the investigator tried getting them to sign for the release of their child’s medical records, but they refused.

According to the lawsuit, “the CPS investigator disclosed that the sole allegation against [the parents] is that they have a transgender daughter and that their daughter may have been provided with medically necessary gender-affirming health care and is ‘currently transitioning from male to female.'”

West Valley City Police looking for witnesses of fatal hit and run

The family’s attorneys explain that should the investigation rule the parents have abused their child, not only would the mother lose her job but they would be automatically be placed on a child abuse registry and face legal repercussions.

Moreover, the parents say they worry the emotional and physical consequences their child would face if her medical care is suspended.

Defendants named in Doe v. Abbott are Abbott, DFPS Commissioner Jaime Masters and the Texas DFPS. The department did not immediately respond to comment from The New York Times . Gov. Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to comment on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the American Civil Liberties Union said it would also be suing to stop Texas DFPS from pursuing “lawless and dangerous new directives.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Gov. Cox says he’ll veto transgender youth sports ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he plans to veto legislation passed Friday that would ban transgender student-athletes from competing in girls sports. Without his support, Utah is unlikely to join the 11 states, all Republican-led, that have recently enacted bans on transgender girls wanting to compete in school sports […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah student uplifts others through caring cards

UTAH (ABC4) – A local ninth-grader, inspired from personal experience, is doing what she can to change the world — one card at a time. Chloe Christensen noticed a need for kindness and decided to do what she could to help her community with her project, Noteable. The community hope project focuses on making sure […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah adds over 500 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 543 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, March 7, and 9 new deaths over the weekend. Here is a breakdown of the new cases: 3/4: 241 cases 3/5: 206 cases 3/6: 102 cases Cases With 543 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
State
Utah State
ABC4

‘Our hero’: Utah family says witness saved their girl’s life

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Nine-year-old Lily Virga is on her way to a full recovery five days after court documents show her dad got into a crash while allegedly drunk on the way to drop her off at school. A witness has now come forward exclusively to ABC4 to share how he kept Lily alive […]
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Drunk Utah man arrested for allegedly shooting at neighbor walking dog

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a neighbor while intoxicated on Saturday. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is 57-year-old Michael M. Packard. Deputies say the incident happened in a neighborhood near N. Church Road in Summit County. The victim told officials he believed his […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
ABC4

Utah receives millions in FEMA funds for COVID-19 efforts

UTAH (ABC4) – As Utah continues battling the COVID-19 pandemic, millions in federal funding will be heading Utah’s way. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing an additional Public Assistance fund of $4.37 million to aid Salt Lake County’s COVID-19 response. FEMA has already provided Utah with over $217 million for its ongoing COVID-19 […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Transgender People#Transgender Children#Transgender Youth#Trans People#Racism#Nexstar#Texas Dfps#Child Protective Services
ABC4

Transgender bill passes in Utah State Legislature

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah State Legislature passed H.B. 11, or, Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Activities, on Friday, and the feelings surrounding the bill are very mixed. The bill “addresses student athlete participation in gender-designated sports in the public education system,” but more specifically, requires schools to designate athletic activities by sex, making it so […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
ABC4

Taylorsville Police arrest federal fugitive

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Taylorsville Police Violent Crimes Unit has arrested Thomas Riessen, a federal fugitive and aggravated robbery suspect accused in multiple robberies. Riessen is suspected in three robberies in Taylorsville, at Taylorsville Security Services, Walgreens and Target. Additionally, Riessen is allegedly tied to multiple other robberies in Salt Lake and Utah counties, […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Grantsville industrial explosion leaves man dead

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – An ongoing investigation is being conducted by Tooele County Sheriff officials regarding an industrial accident that left one man dead at the U.S. Magnesium plant.  According to police radio transmissions, law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to the plant at around 8:21 a.m. on March 5, where the victim was […]
GRANTSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Utah receives FEMA repair funding for Magna Earthquake

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah has received federal funds to repair major road damage caused by the Magna Earthquake in March 2020. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved an additional $1.5 million in Public Assistance funding to the state. The 5.7 magnitude earthquake caused major damage in both Salt Lake and Davis Counties. The […]
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

ABC4

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy