San Jose, CA

Santa Clara Co. lifting universal indoor mask mandate

By Omar Pérez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In Santa Clara County, masking indoors will no longer be required beginning Wednesday.

Santa Clara County Public Health Officials announced Tuesday that it will be dropping its universal indoor masking mandate as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

“We are very encouraged by the progress we have made. We have much less COVID spreading in our community as compared to two weeks ago or even a week ago,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer and Director of Public Health for the County of Santa Clara.

“While indoor masking in public spaces will no longer be required, it still makes sense to do. Wearing a mask is part of working together to protect others, especially the most vulnerable among us.”

Decline in COVID-19 cases

Last week, County Health Officials announced that it would consider lifting its universal indoor masking mandate if the County was able to meet the following metrics:

  • 80% of the County’s population to be vaccinated,
  • COVID-19 hospitalizations in the jurisdiction are low and stable, and
  • Seven consecutive days with a seven-day rolling average of new cases at 550 or below.

The County said it remains in the “medium” level of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new COVID-19 community level framework and will continue to strongly recommend residents to wear masks in all indoor public spaces.

Schools and childcare settings throughout the County will also lift their universal masking requirements beginning March 11.

State Indoor Requirements Still Apply

The California Department of Public Health continues to require masking in higher-risk settings such as public transit, healthcare facilities, shelters, jails, and long-term care facilities.

The County reminds patients of all healthcare systems that they have a right to a COVID test from their own provider if they have symptoms or have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Individuals may also check the County’s Public Health site to check for a participating pharmacy or a County testing site near you.

KRON4 News

Monterey Health Department updates COVID-19 website

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The Monterey County Health Department has launched an updated website to improve public access to local data about COVID-19. "The dashboard displays data on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, fatalities, and outbreaks, as well as community testing and vaccination progress," according to a description in a news release department officials issued Thursday. […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

2 Bay Area educators receive human rights award

(BCN) — A San Francisco high school teacher and a union leader in Crockett are among nine educators in California named Saturday as winners of the California Teachers Association’s Human Rights Awards. The awards honor teachers for their outstanding commitment to social justice and for promoting and protecting human and civil rights, both in the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

UC Berkeley declines offer to admit 1K more students

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A group of residents that successfully challenged the University of California, Berkeley to limit its undergraduate enrollment offered to allow 1,000 additional students in the upcoming academic year, but the university declined, saying the decision isn’t up to “a small group of litigants.” Save Berkeley Neighborhoods said in a statement that […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

3 who died in SF apartment ID’d by coroner

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three San Francisco residents who died inside an apartment over the weekend were identified by a coroner on Monday. Firefighters found two men and one woman — all in their 30s — unresponsive in the Mission neighborhood on 19th Street. The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF recommends car-free JFK Drive

The San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency and the city's Recreation and Park Department gave their official recommendation Monday that John F. Kennedy Drive remain permanently car-free through Golden Gate Park.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Jury finds San Francisco cop not guilty of excessive force

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A jury found San Francisco Police Department Officer Terrance Stangel not guilty of using excessive force when he beat a man at Fisherman’s Wharf. The jury acquitted Stangel on three charges, and deadlocked on a fourth charge. The verdict marked the end of the city’s first trial against an on-duty […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Oakland senior located

A 79-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment who went missing on Feb. 15 has been located, the Oakland Police Department announced on Monday.
KRON4 News

What happens now for people who never got COVID?

SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — As more places remove mask mandates some people may be fearful of catching COVID-19, especially if they’ve avoided it for the last two years. However, people who weren’t infected should approach the guidelines differently, one doctor says. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says the chances of catching COVID-19, despite […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area drivers feel pain at the pump

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Gas prices are hitting Bay Area driver’s wallets. Drivers are paying nearly $6 a gallon at a Shell gas station in Gilroy, right off Highway 152. However, not every driver is happy to fill up their tanks no matter what type of vehicle. “It’s pretty frustrating,” said truck driver Josh Sadler. […]
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

1 hospitalized in San Jose due to stabbing injury

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a scene of a stabbing on Sunday in the area of 400 block Sands Drive, officials report. One adult male was found stabbed with life-threatening injuries, as stated in a tweet by San Jose Police Media Relations. He is being transported to a local hospital. Units are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area gas prices highest average in the nation

(BCN) — California drivers continue to face sticker shock at the gas pump as they are paying the highest average price per gallon in the nation. Motorists are paying on average 58 cents more for a gallon of regular gas than they did three weeks ago, as the statewide average price reached a national high […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
