Santa Clara Co. lifting universal indoor mask mandate

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In Santa Clara County, masking indoors will no longer be required beginning Wednesday.

Santa Clara County Public Health Officials announced Tuesday that it will be dropping its universal indoor masking mandate as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

“We are very encouraged by the progress we have made. We have much less COVID spreading in our community as compared to two weeks ago or even a week ago,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Health Officer and Director of Public Health for the County of Santa Clara.

“While indoor masking in public spaces will no longer be required, it still makes sense to do. Wearing a mask is part of working together to protect others, especially the most vulnerable among us.”

Decline in COVID-19 cases

Last week, County Health Officials announced that it would consider lifting its universal indoor masking mandate if the County was able to meet the following metrics:

80% of the County’s population to be vaccinated,

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the jurisdiction are low and stable, and

Seven consecutive days with a seven-day rolling average of new cases at 550 or below.

The County said it remains in the “medium” level of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new COVID-19 community level framework and will continue to strongly recommend residents to wear masks in all indoor public spaces.

Schools and childcare settings throughout the County will also lift their universal masking requirements beginning March 11.

State Indoor Requirements Still Apply

The California Department of Public Health continues to require masking in higher-risk settings such as public transit, healthcare facilities, shelters, jails, and long-term care facilities.

The County reminds patients of all healthcare systems that they have a right to a COVID test from their own provider if they have symptoms or have been exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Individuals may also check the County’s Public Health site to check for a participating pharmacy or a County testing site near you.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.