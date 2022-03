GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Geauga County deputy is being credited with saving a disabled man from his apartment after the unit next to his caught on fire. According to the Geauga County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a fully engulfed, two-family apartment structure fire on Linda Dr. in Newbury Township on Friday, March 4. Upon arrival, Deputy Michael Wilson was informed that everybody in the home had been safely evacuated, but that there was a disabled family member still in the attached apartment next to the unit that was on fire.

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO