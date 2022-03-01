New Strong Sell Stocks for March 1st

Dell Technologies reported its Q4 results capping off a record year for sales although earnings were pressured by weaker margins. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a global leader in several IT categories between computing, networking, storage hardware with integrated software solutions. The company has benefited from steady demand by companies transitioning into could-infrastructure, a dynamic that accelerated in recent years. Indeed, Dell just reported its latest quarterly result, capping off a record year for sales with strong profitability. That said, the challenge is an expectation for moderating growth going forward recognizing what remains an intensely competitive market segment that now faces some difficult pandemic-era comps along with ongoing macro headwinds. Shares are well off the recent highs and we expect the volatility to continue.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO