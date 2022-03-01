ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 1st

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAGIO - Free Report) : is a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of treatments for rare genetic metabolic disorders, a subset of orphan genetic metabolic diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for...

Lowe's stock jumps on strong housing renovations

Lowe's Companies, Inc. is bucking the downtrend in the markets Wednesday as shares moved higher. The nation's second-largest home improvement retailer boosted its forecast for 2022 as Americans continue to invest in their homes. CEO Marvin Ellison told investors Wednesday that the company remains "confident in the long-term strength of...
Is Dell Stock A Buy Or Sell After Recent Earnings? At Least There's A New Dividend

Dell Technologies reported its Q4 results capping off a record year for sales although earnings were pressured by weaker margins. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a global leader in several IT categories between computing, networking, storage hardware with integrated software solutions. The company has benefited from steady demand by companies transitioning into could-infrastructure, a dynamic that accelerated in recent years. Indeed, Dell just reported its latest quarterly result, capping off a record year for sales with strong profitability. That said, the challenge is an expectation for moderating growth going forward recognizing what remains an intensely competitive market segment that now faces some difficult pandemic-era comps along with ongoing macro headwinds. Shares are well off the recent highs and we expect the volatility to continue.
Paysafe stock climbs after new chairman named, strong '22 guidance issued

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock bounces up 10% after the payment technology company names a new chairman and issued strong 2022 guidance. For full year 2022, it expects revenue of $1.53B-$1.58B vs. consensus of $1.54B, and adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$460M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $446.9M. The company's guidance for Q1 revenue...
15 Stocks Billionaires Are Selling

The fourth quarter of 2021 saw many of America's billionaire-owned hedge funds selling growth stocks in large quantities. That's according to a Goldman Sachs report on 788 of the largest hedge funds' 13F forms for the period ended Dec. 31, 2021. "The latest filings show hedge funds positioning for a...
