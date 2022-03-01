Fire causes $100k in damages to Morgantown home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A fire has caused substantial damage to a house in Morgantown, according to the Morgantown Fire Department.

A release from the fire department said that a second alarm fire was reported just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday. Dispatchers reported that the caller said an electrical outlet was on fire and spreading to a bed.

Morgantown Firefighters arrived at the scene at 1218 Chalfant Lane and forced entry through a locked door on the front of the structure. According to the release, the fire was throughout the back two rear bedrooms of the house.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and additional firefighters arrived on scene to perform ventilation and overhaul. The fire had also extended into the attic but was quickly found and extinguished, according to the release. The incident was reported under control within 26 minutes, and the building was ventilated to remove any remaining smoke.

Damages from the fire (WBOY image)

(WBOY image)

(WBOY image)

(WBOY image)

The fire caused an estimated damage of $100,000, according to the Morgantown Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators were called to the scene and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.