Premier League

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur Live Commentary, 01/03/2022

 1 day ago

That's all for today. Thank you for following our live coverage. Until next time, goodbye!. Middlesbrough will look to build on their momentum when they host Luton Town in the...

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
Antonio Conte
Middlesbrough shock Spurs, Man City ease into FA Cup quarters

Middlesbrough produced another FA Cup shock to extend Tottenham's long wait for silverware with a 1-0 win after extra time at the Riverside on Tuesday, while Manchester City eased into the last eight with a 2-0 victory at Peterborough. Middlesbrough were by far the brighter side in extra time and got their reward when Coburn rifled across Lloris from Crooks' through ball.
#Tottenham Hotspur#Everton#The Premier League#Spurs
Leeds 0-4 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Wordle starting words

You’ve probably seen these squares on Twitter lately, or referenced in I don’t know how many other contexts. Wordle has swept the globe to the extent that the creator of the fun five letter word game has taken something that he created for his girlfriend and sold it to the New York Times for more than a $1m. Good for him!
Premier League Match Report: Burnley 0 - 2 Leicester City

Leicester City beat Burnley by a score of 2-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening. The Foxes dominated the first half but couldn’t find a way past Burnley keeper Nick Pope. Substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy scored late to give the Foxes their first league win of 2022.
Southampton 3-1 West Ham United: Saints into FA Cup quarter-finals

Southampton have a "super opportunity" in the FA Cup after beating West Ham to reach the quarter-finals, says boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Saints led when French left-back Romain Perraud swerved a screamer into the top corner from 30 yards out for his first goal in England. West Ham levelled when...
Luton Town vs Chelsea prediction: How will FA Cup fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea FC have endured a mixed bag in cup competitions over the past month - winning the Club World Cup for the first time before losing in the final of the Carabao Cup on penalties to Liverpool at the weekend - but a ninth FA Cup in the club’s history is still well within their sights.They travel to Championship side Luton Town for a fifth-round clash on Wednesday evening and Thomas Tuchel’s troops will be able to draw on their 3-1 victory over the Hatters in the fourth round of the competition 12 months ago. Luton are a team in...
Five Things We Learned: Peterborough United 0-2 Manchester City (FA Cup)

Two well-taken goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish were enough to see off a spirited Peterborough side away from home in the fifth-round of the FA Cup. Despite being bottom-placed in the Championship, the Posh kept the visitors a run for their money and the tie remained goalless at half-time, due to a combination of poor finishing from Pep Guardiola's side and some valiant defending by Peterborough, which was acknowledged by the home wins with a raucous cheer as the whistle went.
5 Things Learned: Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea | FA Cup

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side are through to the next round of the FA Cup following an away win at Luton. The first half saw Luton take an early lead through Reece Burke. Midway through the half, Saul equalised for the Blues. However, five minutes before halftime, Harry Cornick restored Luton's lead.
Southampton’s Armando Broja ensures FA Cup fifth-round win over West Ham

West Ham will have to make do with competing on just the two fronts for the remainder of this season after Southampton advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals at their expense. A trip to Seville in the Europa League next week and their tilt for a top-four berth in the Premier League will no doubt soften the disappointment of defeat here but there will be a lingering frustration for David Moyes given how his side allowed a game in their grasp to get away.
Middlesbrough 1-0 Tottenham: Substitute Josh Coburn sends Boro into FA Cup quarter-finals with extra-time winner

Teenager Josh Coburn was the hero as Middlesbrough produced another FA Cup upset by knocking out Tottenham with a 1-0 extra-time victory in the fifth round. Boro dumped Manchester United out on penalties at Old Trafford in the fourth round and followed it up in style to beat Spurs, with 19-year-old Josh Coburn's 107th-minute strike settling the tie.
