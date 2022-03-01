Domino's Pizza CEO announces retirement as Q4 sales weaken

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has named Paulo Pena as chief executive, effective April 1. Carrols is one of the largest restaurant franchisors in North America, and the largest Burger King franchisee in the U.S. with 1,028 restaurants. Burger King is part of the Restaurant Brands International Inc. portfolio. Pena is currently chief operating officer of Selina, a growing hospitality brand, and was previously vice president at McDonald's USA . Pena succeeds Daniel Accordino, who previously announced his retirement and has spent his entire 50-year career with the company. Carrols stock has sunk 56% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained 12.1%.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO