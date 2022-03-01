ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing State Journal reporter picked for National Press Foundation fellowship

Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 6 days ago
Lansing State Journal reporter Krystal Nurse is one of 25 journalists selected for the National Press Foundation’s inaugural Widening the Pipeline fellowship, which aims to address issues of diversity in American newsrooms.

The yearlong fellowship consists of monthly training on investigative reporting, data journalism, leadership and other topics, beginning with a three-day workshop in Washington D.C. this month. The program aims to help early-career journalists of color rise to positions of influence in U.S. newsrooms.

The 25 fellows represent outlets from across the country including NPR, The Houston Chronicle, NBC News, The Columbus Dispatch and Vox Media.

Nurse, 27, covers diversity and inclusion for the State Journal. Her recent work has focused on abuse at Native American boarding schools in Michigan, a basketball coach tackling violence in Lansing, a rule discouraging “controversial topics” in a local school district and numerous Black-owned startups.

Outside the newsroom, Nurse serves as vice president for the Society of Professional Journalists' mid-Michigan chapter. Last fall, she was selected to attend a diversity symposium hosted by Investigative Reporters & Editors.

A native of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Nurse attended Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City. She began her career at SNJ Today and later The Sun Newspapers in South Jersey.

The fellowship is sponsored by the Evelyn Y. Davis Foundation, Bayer AG and Twitter.

