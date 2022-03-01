Council refuses school district's fee reduction request

District requested fee leniency for facility improvements, split vote leaves them nothing

Some of the Newberg School District's planned renovations may be in jeopardy.

On Feb. 22, Newberg City Council members were unable to agree on whether to grant the school district's request to waive or reduce the land use fees they owe the city, with three councilors in favor of a 30% reduction and three opposed.

The split vote â€“ the first one in many years due to the District 4 vacancy left by Bryce Coefield â€“ means that, unless the request is reintroduced at a later time, the matter is dropped and the school district will continue to pay the city its land use fees.

Councilors Mike McBride, Elise Yarnell Hollamon and Denise Bacon voted yes, while Mayor Rick Rogers and Councilors Julia Martinez Plancarte and Stephanie Findley voted no.

"Everyone was conflicted, including myself," Interim City Manager Will Worthey said after the meeting. "But they all had to vote from their own consciences, which is good because it shows the moral courage of the counselors."

The school district submitted its request to the city in December, arguing that the $141 million school construction bond voters passed in November 2020 would no longer be enough to pay for all its planned renovation projects, due to increased construction and materials costs incited by pandemic labor and supply shortages.

In total, the school district owes the city a total of $290,000 in land use fees, which goes into the general fund. The bond was adopted to pay for school district plans to construct a new Dundee Elementary School and make improvements to Newberg High School, Catalyst High School and Edwards Elementary School.

"We are having to reduce the scope of the improvements to respond to this crisis and are reaching out to you for help," Nikki Fowler, the district's director of finance and human resources, wrote in a document addressed to the city.

During the meeting, Worthey expressed sympathy for the school district's predicament, but said that everyone is facing rising costs, such as the ones "we (the city) have to pay to build infrastructure, roads and sewers."

He also countered Fowler's argument that Newberg's land use fees are disproportionately high compared to those in other municipalities such as Sherwood, Wilsonville, Tualatin, Beaverton, Salem and Hillsboro, whose fees Fowler listed in the request.

"This is not apples to apples," Worthey said. "Other municipalities enjoy income sources that we do not possess, such as McMinnville's Timer resources, Sherwood's traffic control devices and others that go to their general fund. No two municipalities can be benched against each other in this way. It's overly simplistic."

Worthey also commented that the school district "has a responsibility to live within its own means" and pointed out that the federal government sent the district a "tremendously larger amount" of COVID relief funding than the city.

"These funds, wisely invested, should have helped with unexpected costs in other areas of their budget, such as construction overruns," Worthey said, adding that waiving or modifying the land use fees would reduce the money available in the general fund, thereby affecting public safety, library, sewer, water, stormwater, public works and other projects paid for by the general fund.

"For these reasons, staff recommends declining this request and avoiding additional burdens to the taxpayers of Newberg, who of course are also covering the current school bond," Worthey said. He later clarified that the burden would not be financial but rather a lack of resources due to a leaner general fund.

McBride countered Worthey's recommendation, proposing that the city cut its land use fees by 25 to 30% percent â€“ the latter percentage amounting to a reduction of $87,000.

"I look at this situation where we're all like one big family and I don't think we should shut the door completely on family," McBride said. "Even if they (the school district) are a separate tax entity, it is no secret that we have had discussions that we need to do something about our fees."

Other councilors expressed more ambivalence about what to do.

"I am, for the most part, 100% they're their taxing district and we are ours. We have our bills to pay, they have theirs to pay," Bacon said, adding that the city has an obligation to fulfill taxpayer expectations about the use of their money.

However, Bacon said that if the council was in favor of a land use fee reduction, not a waiver, she would vote with them.

"I think I'm too emotionally connected, I shouldn't even vote," Bacon added later in the meeting. "I think it's important that we support this particular one, but I can promise you I would never do it again because I really, really do not support this."

Hollamon seconded Bacon's statement, saying that while she "fundamentally" opposes requests like the school district's, the pandemic is responsible for the school district's predicament, not the budget committee's poor planning. Like Bacon, she did not want to see the Edwards or Catalyst schools suffer.

At first, Findley said she was leaning toward McBride's reduction proposal and "meeting them (the school district) somewhere," acknowledging the impact children's "health and wellness" has on the city.

After further group discussion, however, Findley said she would be voting no, due in part because the council had previously given the school district extra funding in December 2020 to provide technology for children to attend class at home during the pandemic, with the understanding that these were special circumstances.

"And here we are again being asked for more money," she said.

Findley cited the school district's "distinct lack of leadership" as another reason for her 'no' vote, saying that the council cannot be sure who is managing the money and how it's being managed. She said she would have liked to vote yes, but that there were no school district representatives in attendance to assure council members "that they're being good stewards."

"It's too bad the school district didn't show up for this," she added.

Rogers recommended tabling the request until a new superintendent is selected and the council can build a relationship with that individual, described the ongoing discussion as a "clear lack of communication between taxing entities."

Plancarte agreed with Rogers on postponing a vote, saying she wanted to wait until the school district's precise monetary needs â€“ which were not listed explicitly in the request â€“ are made clear.

Hollamon expressed concern that prolonging the vote would further delay the school district's timeline, which she said is already around six months behind.

Holloman said in an ideal world it would make sense to table the request until the council can build a relationship with the future superintendent, but argued that "trust and understanding" could take close to year to foster.

"I would prefer to just make a decision of a reduction â€“ 30%, like Mike said â€“ and move on," Holloman said, implying that the bond passed in 2020 demonstrated taxpayers' desire for the school district's projects to move forward.

Plancarte doubled down on her 'no' vote, saying that even though Catalyst and Edwards are important to her, if the school district "had really wanted this, then they would have been able to answer some of the questions we had."

Hollamon asked if school district representatives had been informed that its request was on the agenda for that night and reminded the council that few administrators remained on staff. She lauded Fowler as a "mindful steward" but said she could understand frustrations about the lack of school district representation at the meeting.

In defense of his decision to vote 'no,' Rogers pointed out that the proposed 30% reduction is very small compared to the $141 million bond the school district has already received.

"We all want to do the best we can for our public schools and our kids, and that's why it's really a challenge," Rogers said after the meeting. "We want to be able to provide the best possible education, but we have our own budgetary needs."

Rogers added that even though they will not be waiving or reducing the fees at this time, the council "will try to help as best we can" by offering to speak with the future superintendent.

"I hope that the construction projects go smoothly and some of those crises in the construction world start to decrease," Rogers said.

Worthey and Rogers both said they have not received feedback from the school district yet about the results.

Fowler didn't respond to requests for comment for this story.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.