ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

World Court to hear Ukraine/Russia case March 7-8

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSAdB_0eSdqZI100

AMSTERDAM, March 1 (Reuters) - The World Court on Tuesday said it will hold hearings on March 7-8 on whether to order "provisional measures" in a lawsuit brought by Ukraine against Russia seeking a halt to Moscow's military actions in Ukraine.

The U.N. court said in a statement it had sent Russia an urgent communication to prepare in case it does order provisional measures, or immediate steps, to protect Ukraine, as it has requested.

The court, formally known as the International Court of Justice, is the United Nations' venue for resolving disputes between states.

Ukraine's lawsuit filed on Sunday argues that Russia's claim it invaded Ukraine to prevent a genocide is false. read more

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he had filed the lawsuit at the court over genocide accusations made by Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had repeatedly asserted that Ukraine committed "genocide" in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, without presenting evidence, and said the invasion, called a "special operation" by Russian officials, was therefore justified to end it.

Ukraine's case argues that the countries have a dispute over a treaty known as the Genocide Convention, which both have signed. Ukraine argues that no genocide took place in Donbass, and that the treaty in any case does not give one country the right to invade another to prevent a genocide.

At the March 7-8 hearings, judges will not consider questions of jurisdiction or of the merits of Ukraine's case, but only whether the matter is so urgent they must order some immediate measure in the interests of justice before the case can be heard in full.

No date for a decision has been set.

While the ICJ is the United Nations' highest court and its rulings are binding, states including Russia have ignored them in the past.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, Tassilo Hummel Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
6abc

Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden believes Putin will go forward with invasion

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega on Thursday morning that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will go through with an invasion of Ukraine within days. Asked when departing the White House if it's his sense that an invasion would happen, Biden...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Genocide#Amsterdam#The World Court#U N#The United Nations#Russian#Icj
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Russia Attacks Ukraine As Defiant Putin Warns US, NATO

Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine ‘downs five Russian planes and helicopter’ after Putin invades

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said.Russia’s defence ministry has denied the claim, saying it had taken Ukrainian bases “out of action” and incapacitated the country’s air defences within hours.Early this morning Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine after Mr Putin authorised military action.He warned other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.The first explosions were heard across the country shortly after 5am, in cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and...
MILITARY
Reuters

Putin speaks to Macron, explains Russian actions in Ukraine -Kremlin

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday and gave him an "exhaustive" explanation of the reasons for Russia's actions in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. The Kremlin said the call took place at Macron's initiative, and he and Putin...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
buzzfeednews.com

Vladimir Putin Has Officially Ordered Russian Troops Into Eastern Ukraine

DNIPRO, Ukraine — Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into eastern Ukraine Monday, authorizing an invasion that threatens a large-scale military conflict and could put thousands of lives in danger. After a frenzied day of failed diplomacy, the Russian president recognized the "independence" of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions —...
POLITICS
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Live updates: Putin says Ukraine must meet Russian demands

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin says Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine but insisted that it must meet Moscow’s demands. Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Ukraine must agree to demilitarize, accept Moscow’s sovereignty over Crimea and surrender territory to Russia-backed rebels in the east, the Kremlin said in its readout of Friday’s call.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Must Listen to World Court Orders Despite Its Boycott -Ukraine Envoy

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Russia will have to listen to the orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), even though it boycotted the hearing of Ukraine's case demanding an emergency order to stop the hostilities, Ukraine's envoy to the court said on Monday. "They need to listen and they...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

351K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy