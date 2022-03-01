ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewartville Man Charged In Second Child Sex Abuse Case

By Kim David
KFIL Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Stewartville man who was charged last September with having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13 is facing new allegations. The...

KFIL Radio

Probation For Near Fatal Stabbing in Owatonna

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News ) - A woman accused of nearly killing her boyfriend in an attack last March will not have to serve any prison time. A Steele County judge today sentenced 35-year-old Tierrah Wells to four years on probation for her conviction on a first-degree assault charge. The Waseca woman admitted to the charge in January through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of an attempted murder charge.
OWATONNA, MN
KFIL Radio

Wabasha County Sheriff Announces Retirement

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - Voters in a neighboring county will be electing a new sheriff in November. Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh has posted a letter on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page announcing his decision to retire when his current term in office expires early next year. Bartsh indicated it was time "to put a greater emphasis on my family," noting they had often taken a "backseat" to his job.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Runaway Cows Killed By Vehicle Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two cows were killed and two others had to be put down after being hit by a vehicle in rural northeast Olmsted County on Tuesday. Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the vehicle was driving east on 75th St around 8:00 pm when it hit the cows in the 6000 block.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Man Dies From Injuries Following St. Paul Apartment Fire

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the three people injured in an apartment building fire in St. Paul on Tuesday has died. The Saint Paul Police Department today identified the victim as 73-year-old James Sparks. He and two other people were transported to Regions Hospital after the St. Paul Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment around 2:15 PM Tuesday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Watches Thief Steal His Car

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man who left his car running while he was inside a coffee shop had the vehicle stolen by an apparent homeless thief. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says the 36-year-old victim was inside the Fiddlehead store at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center around 8:00 am Friday when he saw a man near the vehicle. Moilanen says the owner confronted the man, who tried to grab the victim’s key fob. The victim thought the man was walking away but he suddenly jumped into the car and drove off.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Level 3 Predatory Offender Is Moving to Southeast Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A level 3 predatory offender is moving to southeast Rochester. The Rochester Police Department said that Joshua Winsky has been approved to be released from Minnesota Department of Corrections’ custody and he will be moving to the 2100 block of Campus Drive southeast, Rochester on March 1st.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Red Wing Man Ruled Incompetent to face Murder Charge

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing man has been found incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a woman at a hotel and Hastings last year. 33-year-old Kyle Steven Williams was charged with second-degree murder last August following the strangulation death of 36-year-old Kelly Kocurek. According to the criminal complaint, Hastings police responded to a medical call at a hotel on the afternoon of May 18th and found the Hastings woman unconscious on the floor with several cords, which appeared to have been cut, next to her. The responding officers also noted evidence of strangulation around her neck.
HASTINGS, MN
