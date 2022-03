In the first 10 hours or so of “Gran Turismo 7,” the location I feel I’ve spent the most time in is not a track, nor a garage, but rather an in-game coffee shop. And while the in-game music ranges from jazz to metal, the tunes I most closely associate with the game are the tinkling piano keys that play over cutscenes of babbling brooks and pastoral European vistas.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO