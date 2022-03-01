ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna Koralewski, 84

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFEBY_0eSdo7Y400 Brooks - Donna Mae Koralewski, 84, of Brooks,  passed away early Thursday morning, February 24, 2022 at the Benedictine Living Community in Crookston with her family at her bedside. Donna was born in Oslo on May 4, 1937, one of six children of the union of Florian and Helen (Czapiewski) Pokrzywinski. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls with the Class of 1956. Donna moved to Texas after graduation where she worked as a waitress for a year before returning home. She then met Valerian Apolo Koralewski and they were united in marriage on September 6, 1958 at St. Dorothy’s Catholic Church in Dorothy. The couple made their home at Brooks, where together they raised their eight children in a very loving home. Donna worked alongside Valerian on their dairy farm while also looking after a very busy household. She enjoyed canning, gardening, farming, cooking, and baking. Sadly, Valerian passed away on January 12, 2021. Donna was a very devout Catholic and an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Crookston. Donna is survived by her 8 children, Brian Koralewski of Savage, Steve (Rona) Koralewski of Oklee, Kevin (Linette) Koralewski of Glencoe, Craig (Steph) Koralewski of Maple Plains,  Randy (Mary) Koralewski of Glencoe, Stacy Pahlen of Grand Forks, ND, Terese (Burt) Hernandez of St. Paul, and Kristy (Steve) Gilmor of Byers, CO; 34 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren (2 on the way); 4 siblings, her twin sister, Dolores Gruhot of Crookston, Dennis Pokrzywinski of Harvest, AL, Laurie Anderson of Fisher, and Lana (Daniel) Caillier of Crookston; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rosalie (Sheldon) Pigeon of Brooklyn Park,  Lorraine Guzek of Thief River Falls, Don Siefert of Minneapolis, Carolyn Koralewski of Smyrna, TN, and Gordon (JoAnn) Koralewski of Avon; and son-in-law, Steven Pahlen of Plummer; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Val; brother, Jerome Pokrzywinski; brother-in-law, David Gruhot; sister-in-law, Lou Pokrzywinski; her parents, Florian and Helen Pokrzywinski; parents-in-law, Thomas and Theresa Koralewski; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Veronica Siefert, Adolph Koralewski, Clarence Guzek and  Adeline Koralewski. May God bless the memory of Donna Mae Koralewski. Mass of Christian Burial for Donna Koralewski was held at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Crookston on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, with Father Jacques Emily presiding.  Interment will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Brooks in the spring. Messages of condolence to the family may be made at www.stenshoelhouske.com. A00003B2022MR02

