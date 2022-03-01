Board of Zoning Appeals calls meeting for Travel Trailer development

The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Joint Powers Board (JHTTB) is calling on community members living or working in Teton County, Wyoming, to share their opinions and help shape the future of tourism for the region via a resident tourism sentiment survey launching Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The survey, which can be accessed at visitjacksonhole.com/locals, is the first of several opportunities enabling the greater Jackson community to play an active role in developing a Sustainable Destination Management Plan (SDMP).

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO