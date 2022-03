Yellowstone's upcoming Season 5 will feature more episodes than past seasons of the hit Paramount Network drama, and it will serve as a launchpad for several new shows. The Wall Street Journal reports that Season 5 of Yellowstone will expand to 14 episodes instead of 10, as previous seasons have contained. The new season will air in two arcs consisting of 7 episodes each, and some of the new episodes will serve to launch several new series that Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan currently has in the works.

TV SERIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO