Following the release of the title-track to their upcoming album Growing Up, The Linda Lindas have shared another awesome new single and video, Talking To Myself. “The song is about the spiral you go into when you're lonely,” explains Lucia de la Garza. “You start to question yourself and all the decisions you've made. I'm always looking back on conversations and going, 'Oh, I should have said this, I should have said that". But it's also about needing other people, not just for reassurance, but because we've all learned from the pandemic that you need other people to talk to in order to stay sane.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO