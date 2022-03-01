ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Rhett Says Dierks Bentley Taught Him to Be Zen About Awards Shows: ‘I Love His Attitude’

By Carena Liptak
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 ACM Awards are fast approaching, and Thomas Rhett is a two-time nominee this year, with mentions in the Album of the Year category (for Country Again: Side A) and Male Artist of the Year category. In the latter category, he's the reigning champ: Rhett won Male Artist...

Outsider.com

2022 ACM Awards: Carrie Underwood, Eric Church & More Announced in Second Round of Performers

The full list of performers for the 2022 ACM Awards is officially out. Take a look at the country icons that are gracing the stage. Country fans, get ready. The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards are airing on March 7. That means we only have 12 days left to wait for one of country music’s biggest nights. The full lineup of performers is officially out for us to see. From Carrie Underwood to Jason Aldean, the show is stacked with incomparable talents.
Whiskey Riff

Back In 2010, Dierks Bentley Called Chris Stapleton “The Best Singer In The World”

Prior to 2015, Chris Stapleton was the best kept secret in music, except it wasn’t a secret to anyone actually in music. I was listening to Dierks Bentley’s surprise bluegrass EP Live From Telluride, and thinking about the more recent news that he has a new album on the way (was hoping it would be bluegrass), I dove back into Up On The Ridge, Dierks’ bluegrass project from back in 2010.
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood and American Idol's Luke Bryan will perform at 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards

Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are among the many country music stars confirmed to perform at this year's 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. Details on Carrie's performance remain up in the air but it is thought she may perform alongside Jason. The singer is nominated for four awards this year, including Entertainer of the Year; she has won the award three times already and is the only female artist in history to do so.
Outsider.com

2022 ACM Awards: Kelly Clarkson To Honor Dolly Parton in Tribute Performance

Alright, y’all. The 2022 ACM Awards are being put together and this Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton news has us excited, Outsiders!. No matter how you slice it, Clarkson is one of the most versatile and talented singers in the world. She proves that constantly with her Kellyoke segments on her talk show. So, the fact that the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will have Clarkson making a tribute performance to Dolly Parton… too perfect.
talentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson to Perform at the 2022 ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are among the stars set to perform at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas next month. The former American Idol winners will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium on March 7, along with plenty of other famous names. Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson Performing at ACM...
ETOnline.com

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate 3-Year Anniversary

Miranda Lambert's burning with love after three years of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, and to underscore the point she celebrated their wedding anniversary basking under the sun!. The country singer took to Instagram to mark the occasion and shared a series of photos of the happy couple together. Lambert captioned...
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Blames Stevie J. for First Engagement to Ty Young Failing

Mimi Faust’s romance with Stevie J. was full of drama. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust has a very long history with Stevie J. They have a daughter together. But that didn’t stop Stevie from messing around with Joseline Hernandez behind Mimi’s back. Mimi didn’t really learn about the state of their relationship until the show. The love triangle was a source of a lot of drama. It was clear that Stevie wanted both women in his life at the same time. So the day he gifted Joseline a promise ring, he also gave one to Mimi. This set off Joseline. And Mimi would eventually come to the conclusion that it was time to end whatever she thought she had with Stevie.
Hello Magazine

Sir Rod Stewart reunites with ex-wife Alana – fans say same thing

Sir Rod Stewart reunited with his ex-wife Alana Stewart over the weekend for a very special celebration. Rocker Rod, 77, was married to Alana – his first wife – from 1979 until 1984, and together they share two children, Kimberly and Sean. WATCH: Rod Stewart's daughter Renee takes...
Country Music
Entertainment
Celebrities
Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
Carrie Underwood’s ‘Unexpected Duet’ With Jason Aldean Guns For 3 ACM Awards

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood are together nominated in three categories at next month's ACM Awards for their chart-topping duet, “If I Didn’t Love You” — Single, Video and Music Event of the Year. The collaboration was a long time in coming, as Carrie tells us she and Jason had been working towards this for a while. “I knew I liked the song, and Jason and I have actually been kind of trying to do things together over the years. We’ve sang together before, but we’ve never officially recorded anything together. It just kind of felt like this could be our moment. I felt like it was a little bit of an unexpected duet to other people, but I feel like I kinda always knew at some point I’d probably sing with him officially, and this just seemed like, the stars were aligning and it just seemed like it was going to be the perfect fit.”
ACM Awards 1981: George Jones Hilariously Thanks His “Ex-Wife & New Husband-In-Law” After Winning Top Male Vocalist

With the ACM Awards only a couple weeks away, we’ve been taking the opportunity took back at some great ACM moments from years past. We recently took a look back at Miranda Lambert’s 2019 shade towards Blake Shelton during a performance of “Little Red Wagon,” Travis Tritt and actor Joe Pesci performing together in 1992, and of course, who could forget Alan Jackson’s 1994 protest performance without drumsticks? Talk about epic.
16 Luke Combs Songs That We Adore

In the last few years, Luke Combs went from an unknown to being a massive country superstar taking almost all of his songs straight to the top of the chart, selling out stadiums, and of course, getting the 2021 CMA Entertainer of the Year honor. As he celebrates his 32nd...
ACM Awards Rewind: See Faith Hill, Alan Jackson + More at the Big Show in 2000

The year was 2000, and things were a whole lot different -- but also a whole lot the same -- in country music. Just look at that year's ACM Awards ceremony. None other than country icon Dolly Parton hosted the 35th annual ACM Awards show, which took place on May 3. The event didn't yet call Las Vegas, Nev., home, however; instead, the stars flocked to the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Calif.
