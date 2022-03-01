ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Diablo 2: Resurrected's PTR Patch 2.4 continues March 2 with ladder testing and further changes

By Cale Hunt
windowscentral.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePart two of the Diablo 2: Resurrected PTR Patch 2.4 brings some serious tweaks that fans have been asking for. Diablo 2: Resurrected's Public Test Realm (PTR) ran the first version of Patch 2.4 from January 25 until February 9. A second version of Patch 2.4 with more changes...

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Truck Simulator’ patch 1.44 will change unmarked roads

Patch 1.44 for American Truck Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2 will feature a new unmarked road mechanic. In a new Steam blog post, developer SCS Software revealed what’s next for its popular Truck Simulator games, confirming that big changes will be coming with the latest update. As players...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

TFT 12.5 Patch Notes: Changes Aplenty

With patches every couple of weeks, TFT players need to make sure that they are keeping up with all of the changes. Some are extremely important and can change the Meta immensely, while others likely won’t. In this case, the TFT 12.5 Patch Notes will definitely be bringing changes. It is important for players to stay up to date on what changes are coming and how they could affect them. With that, here are the TFT Patch 12.5 Notes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Back 4 Blood DLC Announced

Back 4 Blood creators Turtle Rock Studios announced this week the game's first DLC, an expansion called "Tunnels of Terror." It's a DLC that'll feature additional Ridden and Cleaner characters for the community to play as and will also introduce a new "Ridden Hives" feature which consists of new enemies and tons of loot to be had. The DLC itself will release on April 12th and will be included in some editions of the game while also being offered as a standalone purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Valheim’ launches Mountains update with a new dungeon, enemies, and more

The Mountains update for Valheim is now live, adding in a new form of instanced dungeons, loot, and more. As part of the Mountains update for Valheim, Frost Caves are new, instanced dungeons that aren’t too different to the Black Forest’s Burial Chambers or the Swamps’ Sunken Crypts. Frost Caves will not have a set location that you will find them in, and will only spawn in unexplored areas of the map, and only in the mountain biome.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ptr#Blog#Mercenaries#Video Game#Resurrected#Ptr Patch 2 4
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Thief Steals $250K of Cards by Tunneling Into Game Store

A thief stole a massive haul of Pokemon cards by tunneling through the wall of a game store. Last week, a game thief broke into Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake, Minnesota and cleared out two storage rooms full of Pokemon card products valued at $250,000. While the store had a security system, the alarm wasn't triggered as the thief didn't enter in through a door or window. Much of the merchandise is new product, which is hard to replace due to high demand and a lack of stock from distributors. "I realized how much money, product, and time we put into it, and I just started crying...," said owner Eric Johnson to Fox 9. "I can't recover this product because our distributors don't have any. So, even with the insurance money, that doesn't do us any good." The game store's security camera captured footage of the break-in, which can be viewed below.
FOREST LAKE, MN
Polygon

Pokémon Go guide: A Melemele Adventure Special Research and rewards

Pokémon Go is finally getting Pokémon from generation 7, specifically those from the Alola region. To celebrate this, new Special Research Tasks about Melemele Island have been added to the game. Our Pokémon Go “A Melemele Adventure” guide details the steps for the Special Research as well as the rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
d1softballnews.com

The Ascent RPG action will be unleashed on PS5 and PS4 after its Xbox exclusive: date and trailer

Neon Giant wants to bring its video game to the largest number of users and today opens reservations on Sony consoles. Curve Games and Neon Giant They put an end to about two months of rumors and confirm the launch of The Ascent on PS5 and PS4 for this March 24ththus allowing PlayStation users to enjoy the successful RPG with a cyberpunk setting. In addition, reservations for the video game are opened today, having incentive one RPEG 33 rocket launcher with a unique laser sight in blue.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

What Are Nintendo Switch Online's New Missions and Rewards?

If you’re a Nintendo Switch Online member, you now have new ways to earn My Nintendo rewards and customize your user profile on the Switch. Let’s look at what Nintendo has added and how to take advantage of these features. Nintendo Switch Online Missions and Rewards Overview. On...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Lost Ark Shadowhunter Build: PvP and PvE Skills, Engravings, and More

When outfitted correctly, Lost Ark's Shadowhunter can be a deadly opponent in both PvE and PvP settings. We've researched the best skills, engravings, and ultimate abilities for both playstyles and organized them below. Lost Ark Shadowhunter PvP Build. This is where the name "Shadowhunter" can be taken literally. Those looking...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

3 Resident Evil games are getting free next-gen upgrades

Capcom announced that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and its remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 are getting upgrades for PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X later this year. Players who already own these games on PS4 or Xbox One can upgrade for free. Capcom hasn’t...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Back 4 Blood’s first DLC adds new cleaners and monsters

Back 4 Blood‘s first expansion finally has a launch date, and developer Turtle Rock Studios has already revealed the new content players can expect for its co-op zombie shooter. Tunnels of Terror will be coming to Fort Hope on April 12th, 2022. Here's a little sneak peek on what...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Pokemon Go Battle League: Interlude Season Schedule, Encounters, Timed Research Ticket

Pokemon Go may be all about catching ‘mons and expanding your collection, but for players who revel in the thrill of trainer battles, the Battle League is just the feature to get your adrenaline pumping and competitive spirit soaring with the range of themed cups and ranking-up to strive for. But before jumping into Season 11, Pokemon Go actually has an Interlude Season on its schedule to give the devs time to fix bugs and latency issues. While this won’t be a full-blown season, the current Interlude Season is still chock-full of exciting leagues, battle days, a timed research quest, and various rewards that Pokemon Go players can enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy’ is coming to Xbox Game Pass

The next batch of Xbox Game Pass games have been revealed, including Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more. Microsoft has released a new blog post detailing all the games that Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to get their hands on soon. Available today...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Xbox Games With Gold March 2022

Microsoft has announced the games of the month that are included in the Xbox Games with Gold promotion. With an Xbox Live Gold membership, you are eligible to play free games every month. This membership starts at $9.99 a month, and also allows you to play online with friends and even people around the world. The free games for February 2022 were Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse, Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, Hydrophobia, and Band of Bugs. This month, you can expect The Flame in the Flood, Street Power Soccer, Sacred 2: Fallen Angel, and SpongeBob's Truth or Square.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Red Dead Online Update Kicks Off a Month of Rewards

Rockstar Games' Red Dead Online updates frequently cater to the community as a whole, but sometimes, they focus exclusively on one or two of the Jobs available in the online game. This week is one of the latter with the latest update focused on Bounty Hunters, but its incentives last a bit longer than just a week. Some of those rewards and bonuses are available now while others have been spread out from now until the start of April, Rockstar announced.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pixelmon Wanted to Be the Pokemon of NFT Games. Now It's a Laughing Stock

The concept is promising. Pixelmon is to be an open-world RPG set in the world of Eden, where the titular Pixelmon are captured, traded and sold as NFTs. Holders of those NFTs are to be given land where, upon the game's launch at the end of the year, they can build living spaces, or create shops and become in-game merchants. In short, an NFT-integrated Pokemon. The developers released a collection of 10,000 Pixelmon NFTs in February, raising $70 million -- a budget usually associated with blockbuster PlayStation or Xbox games.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy