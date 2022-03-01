ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

DNABlock Raises $7 Million To Help Web3 Creators Mint NFT Avatars

By Christian Hetrick
dot.LA
dot.LA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXIgW_0eSdlI8b00

Los Angeles-based DNABlock, which helps Web3 creators mint non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of avatars, has raised $7 million in what the startup calls a second seed round.

The funding was led by investors Sfermion, Solana Ventures, Animoca Brands and Non-Fungible Labs, with additional participation by the likes of SoftBank and Gaingels. The new round comes after the company previously raised $1.2 million in initial seed funding in September.

DNABlock plans to use the capital to further develop and scale its flagship Replikant software tool, which lets creators make video game-quality 3D avatars and animated content without needing experience in coding or animation. The startup, which launched in 2017, also plans to launch an L.A. studio for creators working on NFTs and add to its leadership ranks.

“When people began writing essays about the metaverse two years ago, we were already building the tools to make it happen.” DNABlock co-founder and CTO Luc Shurgers said in a statement. “It was clear from the start that procedurally generated avatars and animation were the future, so we assembled a team of game engine veterans with several AAA-titles under their belts and got busy.”

The firm says its Replikant technology is interoperable—meaning that an avatar’s code can jump from one Replikant-powered world to another. With more creators relying on blockchain technology to build their brands, Shurgers said other startups in the space are now “play[ing] catch-up” to DNABlock’s platform.

The company also announced that it has hired former YouTube virtual reality executive Scott Broock as its chief strategy officer. Broock also formerly served as head of digital strategy for animation studio Illumination.

Previous DNABlock investors include Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin and Mike Shinoda of the rock band Linkin Park.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
dot.LA

These Are LA's Top Venture Capitalists of 2022, According to Their Fellow VCs

Sign up for dot.LA’s daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. On the heels of a record-setting year for Southern California’s startup environment, we asked more than 30 leading Los Angeles-based investors for their take on the city’s top venture capitalists. (Specifically, we prompted: “Which L.A.-based VCs impress you the most?”) They responded with the names of 45 peers that they admire—14 of whom made the following list by receiving two or more votes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Spotter Raises $200 Million To License YouTubers’ Old Videos

Bruce Springsteen and Sting are not the only artists these days making millions of dollars from their content catalogs: YouTube stars are monetizing their libraries, too. Since launching in 2019, Los Angeles-based startup Spotter has spent $350 million to license YouTubers’ back catalogs—providing creators with cash up front in exchange for their videos’ advertising revenues. But whereas musicians like Springsteen and Sting have cashed in on their catalogs as an exit strategy, YouTube creators can use Spotter to get the money they need to further grow their brands. And if they succeed, that only makes Spotter’s investment in them even more valuable.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Twitter Raises Its Blockchain Bet By Backing LA Crypto Startup OpenNode

Twitter is putting its money where its mouth is when it comes to the blockchain and has backed one of Los Angeles’ most notable crypto startups. The social media giant has invested in a new $20 million Series A funding round for OpenNode, an L.A.-based startup that processes Bitcoin payments for businesses. Twitter joined London-based Kingsway Capital, which led the round, as well as Boston-based Avon Ventures and billionaire crypto evangelist Tim Draper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
dot.LA

SaveLive Raises $135 Million to Buy Small Music Venues Hurt by the Pandemic

Sign up for dot.LA’s daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. When it launched in 2020 as a venture to bail out small music venues crushed by the pandemic, SaveLive claimed it had raised $75 million from investors like its primary backer, Beverly Hills-based investment firm Deep Field Asset Management.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Lin
Person
Mike Shinoda
dot.LA

This New Web3 Startup Quietly Raised $10 Million in Stealth

Last week, an obscure Venice-based startup disclosed in regulatory filings that it had raised nearly $10 million in funding and is seeking to raise $5 million more. Beyond a scarcely detailed website and several online job postings, little has been publicly disclosed about the company, known as Artema Labs. And...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

Ethernity Raises $20 Million to Build a Celebrity NFT Platform

Los Angeles-based Ethernity—which is building a blockchain network allowing athletes, entertainers and digital creators to launch their own NFTs and digital trading cards—has raised $20 million in seed funding, it announced Thursday. Launched last year, Ethernity raised the money from investors including Riot Games creative head Thomas Vu,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
bizjournals

Miami serial entrepreneur is behind CryptoLeague, a Web3 startup that just raised millions

CryptoLeague, a Wynwood startup launched by serial entrepreneur Rodolfo Saccoman, secured millions in funding to build an investment platform for Web3 communities. Several investors participated in the company's $2.2 million seed round, including Florida Funders, New York-based Great Oaks Venture Capital, and San Francisco-based Side Door Ventures and Darling Ventures. CryptoLeague will use the capital injection to grow its 18-person team and build out its platform.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avatars#Animation Studio#Software#Nft#Web3#Animoca Brands#Non Fungible Labs#Softbank#Gaingels#Replikant#Dnablock Co Founder#Cto
dot.LA

a16z’s Andrew Chen on Why the VC Missed Out on Gaming and Online Dating

Sign up for dot.LA’s daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. When Andrew Chen first began investing in Los Angeles startups as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, he says there were two areas of opportunity that the Silicon Valley venture giant left unexplored: online dating and video games.
VIDEO GAMES
Fortune

Millennial and Gen Z workers are fueling the Great Resignation by rage quitting, and they have no regrets

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. S. was only a few months into a new job when she quit via email following an upsetting meeting with her manager. The 28-year-old, New York City–based journalist, who asked to remain anonymous because she fears retaliation from her former employer, had enough of the toxic workplace. The final straw came when her boss force-muted her during a Zoom editorial meeting when they were having a contentious conversation about a story she was writing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: Riot Games’ Co-Founder Returns and Snap Bolsters Branded AR

Moves, our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.LA). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.
ARCADIA, CA
dot.LA

Endgame Raises $30 Million to Help Software Sales Teams Analyze User Data

Endgame, a Los Angeles-based startup looking to help software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies monetize customer behavior, has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round. Sweden-based EQT Ventures led the round and was joined by Santa Monica’s Upfront Ventures, Silicon Valley VCs Menlo Ventures and Unusual Ventures, and former Stripe employee-turned-investor Lachy Groom, TechCrunch reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Avatar
dot.LA

Snap Ramps Up Creator Payouts Through a New Revenue-Sharing Ad Feature

Snap is looking to spread some of the wealth that content creators bring to its platform by unveiling a new revenue-sharing opportunity for creators. The Santa Monica-based social media firm is introducing advertisements embedded in the Snapchat stories of its “Snap Stars,” described by the company as its most notable content creators. The advertisements will appear mid-roll in those stories, and Snapchat will share some of the advertising revenue with those creators, according to TechCrunch and The Verge.
INTERNET
dot.LA

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

This is the web version of dot.LA’s daily newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. Venture capital firm M13 celebrated its new, supersized fund on Thursday night by gathering fellow VCs, limited partners, founders and reporters for a fireside chat on the future of crypto and the creator economy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy