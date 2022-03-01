ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Ex-UFC Fighter Arrested for Attempted Murder in San Jose

By Corbin Bolies
 6 days ago
Former UFC fighter Cain Velasquez, 39, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday after he allegedly shot a man near a...

