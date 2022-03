The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has done little to protect inoculated five- to 11- year-olds from infection, data revealed by New York state officials on Monday shows. Researchers at the New York State Department Health gauged infection rates of minors who have had the Pfizer jab made available to them. Children were split into two age groups, one of children five to 11 and the other for children 12 to 17.

