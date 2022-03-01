ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Transactions for March 1st, 2022 | Daily Workouts, Roster Cuts and Signings

Cover picture for the articleJaguars have paused the search for an executive vice president. Chiefs are expected to franchise tag LT Orlando Brown Jr. Giants RB Saquon Barkley could be traded, New GM...

FanSided

Steelers targeting these 3 quarterbacks in free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers could replace Ben Roethlisberger at least temporarily with one of these three quarterbacks in 2022 NFL free agency. With Ben Roethlisberger having called it a career, the Pittsburgh Steelers may look to find his short-term successor in the wonderful world of NFL free agency. As it stands...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

A 'perfect fit' for the Indianapolis Colts?

There is a lot of smoke around the rumors that the Indianapolis Colts will be moving on from Carson Wentz in the very near future. Last week Adam Schefter all but confirmed a report from Chris Mortensen that Wentz will be dealt or cut in March. The follow up question...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bruce Arians says Buccaneers would not allow Tom Brady to come out of retirement and play for a different team

We're roughly a month removed from Tom Brady announcing his retirement from the NFL. While the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has said he's walking away, not too many people believe him, and there's been plenty of speculation about him possibly coming out of retirement to play at some point in the future. Even Brady himself left that door open just days after the announcement, telling Jim Gray on his "Let's Go!" podcast that "you never say never" regarding a possible comeback.
NFL
On3.com

Mel Kiper names his favorite quarterback in 2022 NFL Draft

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper released his second mock draft of the offseason on Tuesday morning. Following his second mock draft being released, Kiper has addressed his favorite quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft class: Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett. While Kiper favors Pickett, he also notes that Liberty’s Malik...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers High on NFL Draft Quarterback Class

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert isn't as harsh on the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class as many others. In fact, he believes there's starting-caliber quarterbacks headed to the league. During his media session at the 2022 NFL Combine, Colbert addressed the quarterback class with high praise. "I...
NFL
Arizona Sports

Kyler Murray comps: Recent NFL QB extensions following Year 3

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made clear his desire for a contract extension this offseason. The narrative was pushed a step further Monday when the quarterback’s agent issued a statement highlighting Murray’s accomplishments and desire to remain in Arizona. Sooner or later, the Cardinals will have to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Calvin Ridley in 2022 NFL offseason

The Atlanta Falcons have several pressing matters on their hands in the 2022 NFL offseason. However, perhaps their biggest decision rests with the fate of star wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has been the subject of recent trade rumors. Ridley only appeared in five games for the Falcons, citing mental health issues as reason for his absence. After the season, rumors began to swirl, with some NFL insiders suggesting that a change of scenery could be best for both parties. The Falcons have insisted that they remain committed to helping Ridley through the situation no matter what, though would they still if their help for the star wideout involved a trade? That remains to be seen, though there is no harm in speculating about possible fits for Ridley were he to be dealt in the offseason. That said, here are the three best trade destinations for Calvin Ridley.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

John Elway's contract with Broncos has expired

The five-year contract extension John Elway signed with the Denver Broncos in 2017 has expired. He is no longer an official employee of the team. Elway, 61, played quarterback for the Broncos from 1983-1998, helping the team reach five Super Bowls. Elway won two of those championship games before retiring in 1999.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

6 NFL teams reportedly in hunt for quarterback help

With an unconvincing class of rookie quarterbacks coming through the NFL Draft, a number of teams are eyeing veteran help at the position. A new report suggests six teams in particular are quite focused on available quarterbacks. The Commanders, Colts, Buccaneers, Saints, Panthers, and Steelers are surveying the quarterback market,...
NFL
The Spun

Mel Kiper Releases New Mock Draft: NFL World Reacts

Legendary ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. dropped his latest mock draft ahead of the 2022 NFL Combine. Kiper’s mock was shared by ESPN colleague Field Yates Tuesday. And as it stands, Kiper has NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is slotted as the top pick in the draft to Jacksonville.
NFL

