NBA

Ja Morant was phenomenal in Grizzlies' win, but Colin Cowherd isn't falling for the hype I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJa Morant was explosive as he set a 52-point franchise...

www.foxsports.com

The Big Lead

Watch Ja Morant's Dunk of the Year on Jakob Poeltl, Which Wasn't Even His Best Play of the Quarter

Ja Morant has reached a level of play this year where the possibility that we're watching a simulation of some sort is no longer off the table. Morant, who had the best dunks of All-Star Weekend during the actual All-Star Game, usually tries to thrown down at least one impossible poster dunk a game. Usually something goes slightly wrong and we miss a possible highlight of the year but tonight against he Spurs Morant bodied Jakob Poeltl.
NBA
Ja Morant
Colin Cowherd
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers sign 2 promising young players, cut DeAndre Jordan

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly planning on signing two players to their roster while also releasing veteran big man DeAndre Jordan. D.J. Augustin is 34 years old and has had many stops in an NBA career that began in 2008. The Lakers will be the 11th different team that the veteran has played for, with his most recent stop with the Houston Rockets over parts of the past two seasons.
NBA
#The Memphis Grizzlies
ClutchPoints

Allen Iverson’s message to James Harden ahead of home debut in Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers have had an exciting last several weeks. The franchise got excited when superstar guard James Harden was initially acquired, as they salivated over the possible doors that had been opened with the franchise’s trade for the former league MVP. Then Philly fans got excited all over again when Harden made his highly anticipated debut for the Sixers coming out of the All-Star break. On Wednesday, Harden will make his home debut in front of the Philadelphia fans. Sixers legend Allen Iverson delivered a message to Harden ahead of the big moment.
NBA
San Antonio Spurs
Memphis Grizzlies
ESPN

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven...
NBA
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers great has bold suggestion for how to fix team

One Los Angeles Lakers legend has a big brain suggestion for how to solve the team’s continued woes. Retired Lakers great Michael Cooper said over the weekend on KABC in LA that the team should bring Magic Johnson back to their front office. “I think the biggest thing is...
NBA
ClutchPoints

The Lakers’ $5 million mistake sure to piss off Jeanie Buss

The month of February hasn’t been kind to Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. First, there was LeBron James voicing out several eyebrow-raising comments during All-Star Weekend. Then there was the embarrassing blowout against the New Orleans Pelicans that saw her exit the game well before it was over. And of course, the Lakers’ season overall has been nothing short of a debacle as the team mortgaged the future they had left to acquire Russell Westbrook in what currently looks like a poor decision.
NBA
ESPN

Sources: Philadelphia 76ers emerging as front-runners to bring on DeAndre Jordan

The Philadelphia 76ers are emerging as front-runners to acquire center DeAndre Jordan either as a waiver claim or a free-agent signing, sources told ESPN on Monday. The Sixers have been aggressive in pursuit of a backup center since including Andre Drummond in the trade-deadline deal to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, sources said, and the Lakers' waiving of Jordan on Monday moves the Sixers closer to filling that roster hole.
NBA

