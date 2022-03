- Searches for the term “nuclear war” have increased rapidly since Russia’s invasion. While experts say the move was mostly just designed as a scare tactic – a way to “remind the world he’s got a deterrent” and make sure people are “talking about [that] rather than the lack of success they are having in Ukraine,” according to Britain’s defense secretary – Putin’s orders are nevertheless a stark reminder of something that most of us haven’t thought hard about since the end of the Cold War.

