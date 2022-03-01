ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

UPDATE: Jennings Police say runaway has been found

By KATC News
 6 days ago
The Jennings Police Department says they have located a runaway who was reported missing.

The young man has been found, police say.

KATC News

LPD: Woman arrested for shooting at another person; no injuries

Police say a woman has been arrested for a shooting incident that occurred Sunday morning in Lafayette. Police say on March 6, 2022, they responded to a disturbance in progress involving weapons in the 900 block of Poplar Street. An alleged altercation had occurred between a woman 22-year-old Tatjana Anderson and the victim.
