I have always dreamt of doing stand-up comedy. But, it is fun to dream. The thought of actually doing it is terrifying. Sure, I can be funny when I want to be. But, it isn't something I can just turn on and off like a light switch. The sun, moon, and stars all have to be perfectly aligned in order for me to make an entire room laugh. Except when I am slightly inebriated. I have heard from credible sources that I am apparently a "funny mutha effer" when I'm under the influence. This makes me think that this upcoming comedy experiment in Missoula may just work.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 28 DAYS AGO