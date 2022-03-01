ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roma, TX

US Customs And Border Protection Officers Seize $2.5 Million In Cocaine At Texas-Mexico Border

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPlkn_0eSdh9Q900

ROMA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Roma Port of Entry cargo facility recently seized $2.5 million in cocaine within a tractor trailer.

Almost 330 pounds of cocaine was seized in Roma. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“Our frontline CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry seized a significant amount of hard narcotics in the cargo environment utilizing an effective combination of inspections experience and technology and helped keep our community safe in the process,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry.

On Feb. 24, 2022, officers assigned to the Roma International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer arriving from Mexico.

After conducting a thorough secondary examination with canines, officers seized packages containing 329.37 pounds of cocaine hidden within the trailer.

The driver was turned over to Roma Police Department for further investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shocking photo shows 132 migrants crammed inside a tractor trailer after it was pulled over by US border agents in Texas

U.S. Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt when they found 132 migrants inside a tractor trailer in Texas. El Paso Sector's agents assigned to the Ysleta Station were tipped off Sunday about smuggling activities that were taking place at an abandoned building and of a second location that was also being utilized by the smugglers.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Roma, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Roma, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Kidnapped American woman among 15 people rescued from stash house in Mexico where migrants were being held by smugglers

An American female kidnapping victim was among 15 people who were recently rescued by the Mexican military in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas. The operation came about after the U.S. Border Patrol Patrol’s Laredo Sector Foreign Operation Branch reached out to the FBI after the agency learned that a woman was being held against her own will at a house in the border city of Nuevo Laredo.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

8 Pounds of Devil's Lettuce Seized by TGCSO During Drug Bust

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office made a large drug bust on Friday. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Feb. 18, deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on a residence located in the 200 block of West 2nd Street following a narcotics investigation.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Cocaine#The Roma Port Of Entry#Cbp#Roma Police Department
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Parol Agents Arrest Transnational MS-13 Gang Members in the Valley

EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Border Patrol agents arrested four Salvadoran MS-13  gang members this week. On Feb. 15, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a Salvadoran national near Hidalgo, whose record checks revealed he is a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member.  In 2020, the man was sentenced to five months incarceration and one year of supervised release in Baltimore, Maryland, for an immigration violation. He was subsequently removed from the United States. That afternoon, MCS processing agents discovered a Salvadoran national whose record checks revealed…
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Laredo Morning Times

Texas DPS troopers arrest alleged migrant smuggler

A teen has been arrested for transporting migrants in south Laredo, according to the Texas Department of public safety. At about 12:50 p.m. Feb. 18, a trooper observed a white pickup speeding eastbound on Cielito Lindo Boulevard. The U.S. Border Patrol had recently relayed information about a white pickup picking up migrants in the area. When the trooper tried to pull over the vehicle for the traffic violation, the driver accelerated, passed some vehicles and turned onto Obsidian Boulevard. The driver and five passengers then abandoned the vehicle. Troopers caught up to the driver shortly after. He was identified as Axel Perales, 18. Agents located the five passengers in the area. All were determined to be migrants who had crossed the border illegally, according to court documents. Perales was charged with five counts of smuggling of persons, one count of evading arrest and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle.
LAREDO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. donates leftover border wall materials, including to Texas for its own wall

The federal government has donated at least $6 million worth of leftover border wall materials to Texas, which will use them for the state’s plan to build its own wall. The materials bought with federal tax money were donated to that effort despite the fact that on his first day in office, President Joe Biden said that no more American taxpayer dollars would be used to construct a border wall.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy