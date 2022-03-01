ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy The Warm, Springlike North Texas Weather Before Weekend Rain Chances

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For a nice change of pace, CBS 11 meteorologists are watching a gradual warming trend bringing a mild stretch of spring weather for the workweek.

Happy Fat Tuesday, Election Day, and first day of meteorological spring!

The North Texas forecast remains very tranquil. Expect more sunshine, dry conditions and low humidity today.

It will be a very mild day with above average high temperatures — in the low 70s. There will be increasing high-level clouds through the afternoon.

By the weekend, we’ll be monitoring our next rain chances, but it doesn’t look to be a washout. The best chance of scattered showers and storms will be on Sunday, with rain tapering off by Monday.

The Metroplex will see a temperature swing as we go from 70s this weekend to 50s by the start of next week.

Dallas News

Sunshine returns today before weekend rain

The day is starting off with a hard freeze across North Texas with temperatures in the 20s. Sunshine will give temperatures a boost today, climbing above freezing by mid-morning and then into the 40s by afternoon. Skies will turn cloudy once again by late in the day. A slight chance of rain will develop by late afternoon to the southeast of DFW.
DALLAS, TX
WBTV

Big warm-up this week; First Alert for several rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Presidents Day around Charlotte will bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine with low rain chances and noticeably milder afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s. Dry and much milder Presidents Day. Big warm-up for the rest of the week. Tracking several rounds of rain.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Times-Herald

Flood watch active as rain, warm weather in forecast

OLEAN — A mid-winter thaw may have gotten some people outdoors on Wednesday, but flooding may be a problem for some in the region. The National Weather Service reports that flood watches remain in effect through Friday across the region, as rain and snow melt threaten low-lying areas. All counties in Western New York — as well as the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions — are under the watch, as well as the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.
OLEAN, NY
