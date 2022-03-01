The Best Slip-On Shoes for Men

Click here to read the full article.

The appeal of a slip-on shoe is self-evident in the name; these shoes don’t need to be laced up, so you can simply step into them and go about your day. But while slip-on shoes are associated with comfort and convenience, they can also be stylish and sophisticated. From leather loafers to suede driving mocs, you can find plenty of structured slip-on shoes that will suit all but the most formal outings.

With so many different varieties, you could stock your closet with mostly slip-ons and get by in most situations. Buy a few of these, and you might end up finding yourself changing from your outdoor slip-ons to your indoor slip-ons as you come in the house, like some kind of extra cozy Mr. Rogers.

With so many great options to choose from, we’ve rounded up just a few of our favorite slip-on shoes, breaking them down by category. From dressy loafers to casual mules , many of these shoes are wildly different, but they have the convenience of a laceless closure in common. We’re primarily focusing on shoes that can be worn outdoors, but if you’re looking for house shoes, check out our slipper recommendations.

Check out our top picks below, and don’t be surprised if you wind up picking up more than one.

Sneakers

Slip-on sneakers bring all of the comfort of a sneaker, minus the hassle of laces. From canvas to leather, slip-on sneakers are the ideal everyday shoe, regardless of whether you’re walking the dog or heading out to the bar.

1. Vans Checkerboard Classic Slip-On

BEST OVERALL

Could number one really have been anything else? They’re called the Classic Slip-On, and it’s a name they more than live up to. The checkerboard variety is one of the most popular, and it comes in tons of different colors. This “Turtledove/True White” colorway is a surprisingly subdued take on this shoe.



Buy: Vans Checkerboard Classic Slip On $60.00



Buy: Vans Slip Ons $89.89

2. Greats Wooster Sneaker

BEST UPGRADE

Greats took a familiar style and upgraded it, adding a mixed media design with panels of different colored suede and leather. They come in a range of colors, too, like this earthy taupe colorway.



Buy: Greats Slip On $105.00 (orig. $149.00) 30% OFF

3. SeaVees 12/64 Huntington Middie

BEST HIGH TOP

Think a slip-on shoe has to be a low-top? Think again. SeaVees cleverly designed these high-top shoes with a hidden elasticated gusset and a heel-pull tab that makes slipping them on easy. They come in suede and are available in several muted colors.



Buy: SeaVees Huntington Slip On $99.95

Loafers

Loafers are one of the most versatile shoe styles you can own; they’re dressy enough to wear with a suit but casual enough for a pair of cuffed jeans. Plenty of brands offer their own spin on the style, but two of the best brands for loafers are GH Bass and Gucci.

4. GH Bass Larson Leather Penny Loafer

PREPPIEST

GH Bass is the brand with the best claim to having originated the Penny Loafer, calling the shoes “Weejuns” after Norwegian shoes with a similar design. They’re still one of the best brands making loafers, and the Larson has a beef roll design and moc-toe. It’s a preppy classic that works just as well today. Plus, it’s about as good a value as you can get for high-quality loafers.



Buy: GH Bass Loafer $135.00

5. Gucci Bit Loafer

DRESSIEST

GH Bass may have invented the loafer, but Gucci perfected it. These Italian-made loafers have Gucci’s distinctive “horse-bit” buckle across the top. They may have had an unfortunate association with bankers for a while, but you can take the “crashed the global economy” stink out of them by skipping the suit and pairing them with a graphic tee and some plaid pants.



Buy: Gucci Loafer $750.00

Mules

On the easy-to-take-off scale, it doesn’t get much better than mules. Mules are a backless, typically closed-toe shoe that you can step into or kick off. And while there are plenty of mule house shoes, we’re big fans of wearing these out in the world.

6. Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed

MOST COMFORTABLE

The Birkenstock Boston proves that mules for men are very much a thing. These shoes may have a very casual look, but they’re more than street-ready when paired with wide-leg pants and a chore coat. They’re available in a range of colors and materials, and taupe suede is the most iconic option.



Buy: Birkenstock Boston $150.00

7. Reebok Beatnik Shoes

MOST UNIQUE

Reebok’s Beatnik shoes are delightfully odd, and they’re inspired by the design of a “parka for your feet.” They have a padded upper to keep your feet warm and a thick ripple sole for added traction. Plus, the straps are adjustable for a secure fit. Best of all, they come in 13 different colors.



Buy: Reebok Beatnik $109.95

Driving Mocs

Driving mocs are a style of loafer with a softer, more rounded heel, and they tend to be more casual than dressier loafer styles. Typically, driving mocs have a dimpled design on the heel that provides support where the foot meets the car floor mat. Of course, you don’t need a driver’s license to wear this classic shoe style.

8. TOD’S City Gommino Leather Penny Loafers

BEST SPLURGE

One popular variation on the loafer is the driving moc, a shoe with a softer, more unstructured shape that was specifically designed for driving. They’re made in Italy from supple brown leather. These days, most people see driving as a means of getting around, rather than a hobby you wear specific clothes for. Still, the driving moc persists, and TOD’S makes what is without a doubt the most iconic version of it.



Buy: Tods Driving Loafer $525.00

9. Rothy’s The Driving Loafer

WASHABLE SLIP ONS

Rothy’s offers a more casual take on the driving loafer, swapping out leather for a textile that’s made from recycled plastic bottles. The shoes have a traditional dimpled design on the heels and soles that’s ideal for driving. You can wear them barefoot without worry because these shoes are machine washable.



Buy: Rothys Driving Loafer $185.00

Sandals

When it’s really hot out, a closed-toe shoe might not do. But can you still look cool while wearing sandals? Yes, you definitely can.

10. Birkenstock Arizona Essentials

WATERPROOF DESIGN

Most sandals are frankly not very good-looking, but it doesn’t have to be that way. The Arizona sandals come in leather and cork, or you can get them in an EVA material, which is waterproof and shock-absorbing. The EVA version of the Arizona is also more affordable.



Buy: Birkenstock Arizona EVA $49.95

11. Chamula Cancun

UPGRADED SANDAL

If you’re unfamiliar with huaraches , they’re a style of Mexican sandal made from woven leather, and they typically have rubber soles. These huaraches, made by Chamula, feature vegetable-tanned leather and flexible EVA soles. They combine the breathability of a sandal with the protection of a closed-toe shoe.



Buy: Chamula Cancun $132.00