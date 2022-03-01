ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Everything for Jags fans to know about the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QR3Pt_0eSdgXsn00

After arguably the roughest season in Jacksonville Jaguars history (though their record says differently), it’s now time for the NFL offseason to kick into gear with the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine taking place today.

Many of the NFL’s general managers, executives, coaches, and agents have gathered in Indianapolis for the event, which will showcase over 320 prospects in some way, shape, or form. That includes new Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, general manager Trent Baalke, and other Jags representatives.

With the Jags leading the draft order and having several needs, this is a great time for fans to see and compare players on the field (through workout drills) and maybe even get to know a little about them off the field (through interviews). As a result, it’s an event many fans in Duval should and will be glued to, and below is all the information you need to know to watch it:

How fans can watch on-field prospect workouts:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1fnP_0eSdgXsn00
Mar 2, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A view of the NFL Scouting Combine logo on the backdrop as players speak with media during the NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

When: Coverage starts on Tuesday, March 1 at 1 p.m. EST. Workouts will start on Thursday, March 3 through Sunday March 6.

Locations: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Where to watch: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Prospect workout schedule:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnPQ3_0eSdgXsn00
Feb 29, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Davon Hamilton (DL12) runs the 40 yard dash during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
  • The quarterbacks, tight ends and receivers will take the field on Thursday, March 3. Coverage will last from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
  • The running backs, offensive linemen, and specialists will take the field on Friday, March 4. Coverage will last from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
  • The defensive linemen, and linebackers will take the field on Saturday, March 5. Coverage will last from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
  • The defensive backs (cornerbacks and safeties) will take the field on Sunday, March 6. Coverage will last from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Info from NFL.com.

The general player schedule can be found here.

Jags media availability:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDSTv_0eSdgXsn00
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 05: Doug Pederson speaks to the Media during a press conference introducing him as the new Head Coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium on February 05, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
  • Tuesday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET: General manager Trent Baalke
  • Tuesday, March 1 at 1:45 p.m. ET: Coach Doug Pederson

Work out drills:

Without a doubt the drills are the best part of the combine and those familiar with them need no explanations. However, for the fans who are new to the combine, below is an explanation to the measurable drills from the NFL combine workouts page:

40-yard dash

The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. It’s kind of like the 100-meters at the Olympics: It’s all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10, 20 and 40-yard intervals. What the scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start.

Bench press

The bench press is a test of strength — 225 pounds, as many reps as the athlete can get. What the NFL scouts are also looking for is endurance. Anybody can do a max one time, but what the bench press tells the pro scouts is how often the athlete frequented his college weight room for the last 3-5 years.

Vertical jump

The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed and they measure his reach. It is important to accurately measure the reach, because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement.

Broad jump

The broad jump is like being in gym class back in junior high school. Basically, it is testing an athlete’s lower-body explosion and lower-body strength. The athlete starts out with a stance balanced and then he explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance, because he has to land without moving.

3 cone drill

The 3 cone drill tests an athlete’s ability to change directions at a high speed. Three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes.

Shuttle run

The short shuttle is the first of the cone drills. It is known as the 5-10-5. What it tests is the athlete’s lateral quickness and explosion in short areas. The athlete starts in the three-point stance, explodes out 5 yards to his right, touches the line, goes back 10 yards to his left, left hand touches the line, pivot, and he turns 5 more yards and finishes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Prominent Tight End Wants To Play With Joe Burrow

All it took was one full season from Joe Burrow for him to turn Cincinnati into an appealing destination for free agents. According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, an agent for a prominent free-agent tight end said their client wants to team up with Burrow next season. “Completely...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Season

Until the Packers officially receive a decision from Aaron Rodgers, the NFL world will discuss the MVP’s future in the league. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates predicted who’ll be the starting quarterback for each team next season. Though it might not be a flashy pick, Yates believes Rodgers will remain on the Packers.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Steelers Considering Three Free Agent Quarterbacks: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly targeting three free-agent quarterbacks to fill the vacancy left after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reports the Steelers are considering Mitch Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater, and Jameis Winston as potential free agency options this offseason. All three quarterbacks are former first-round selections with...
NFL
FOX Sports

Are the Colts better off keeping Carson Wentz?

The Indianapolis Colts' 2021 season ended in disappointing fashion, losing their final game to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars and missing the playoffs. Embarrassing losses like that come with major consequences, and it has been reported that the Colts could be willing to part ways with starting quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Nfl Scouting Combine#Nfl Network#American Football#Jaguars#Nfl Com
247Sports

Virginia tight end Jelani Woods makes a statement at the NFL Combine

Jelani Woods' stock is on the rise. The Virginia tight end, who is in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine, came into the week as an underrated tight end prospect but is leaving as one of the standout performers. Woods's measurables were quite impressive: 6-foot-7 (96th percentile), 253 lbs (49th percentile), and 34 1/2 Arms (93rd percentile).
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB takeaways from Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine truly got underway Wednesday morning, with draft prospects at a few different positions meeting with the assembled media in Indianapolis. Cue the endless barrage of questions about whether a given prospect had met with a specific team yet…. With quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy