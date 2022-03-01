Everything for Jags fans to know about the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine
After arguably the roughest season in Jacksonville Jaguars history (though their record says differently), it’s now time for the NFL offseason to kick into gear with the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine taking place today.
Many of the NFL’s general managers, executives, coaches, and agents have gathered in Indianapolis for the event, which will showcase over 320 prospects in some way, shape, or form. That includes new Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, general manager Trent Baalke, and other Jags representatives.
With the Jags leading the draft order and having several needs, this is a great time for fans to see and compare players on the field (through workout drills) and maybe even get to know a little about them off the field (through interviews). As a result, it’s an event many fans in Duval should and will be glued to, and below is all the information you need to know to watch it:
How fans can watch on-field prospect workouts:
When: Coverage starts on Tuesday, March 1 at 1 p.m. EST. Workouts will start on Thursday, March 3 through Sunday March 6.
Locations: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
Where to watch: NFL Network
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Prospect workout schedule:
- The quarterbacks, tight ends and receivers will take the field on Thursday, March 3. Coverage will last from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
- The running backs, offensive linemen, and specialists will take the field on Friday, March 4. Coverage will last from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
- The defensive linemen, and linebackers will take the field on Saturday, March 5. Coverage will last from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
- The defensive backs (cornerbacks and safeties) will take the field on Sunday, March 6. Coverage will last from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET.
Info from NFL.com.
The general player schedule can be found here.
Jags media availability:
- Tuesday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET: General manager Trent Baalke
- Tuesday, March 1 at 1:45 p.m. ET: Coach Doug Pederson
Work out drills:
Without a doubt the drills are the best part of the combine and those familiar with them need no explanations. However, for the fans who are new to the combine, below is an explanation to the measurable drills from the NFL combine workouts page:
40-yard dash
The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. It’s kind of like the 100-meters at the Olympics: It’s all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10, 20 and 40-yard intervals. What the scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start.
Bench press
The bench press is a test of strength — 225 pounds, as many reps as the athlete can get. What the NFL scouts are also looking for is endurance. Anybody can do a max one time, but what the bench press tells the pro scouts is how often the athlete frequented his college weight room for the last 3-5 years.
Vertical jump
The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed and they measure his reach. It is important to accurately measure the reach, because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement.
Broad jump
The broad jump is like being in gym class back in junior high school. Basically, it is testing an athlete’s lower-body explosion and lower-body strength. The athlete starts out with a stance balanced and then he explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance, because he has to land without moving.
3 cone drill
The 3 cone drill tests an athlete’s ability to change directions at a high speed. Three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes.
Shuttle run
The short shuttle is the first of the cone drills. It is known as the 5-10-5. What it tests is the athlete’s lateral quickness and explosion in short areas. The athlete starts in the three-point stance, explodes out 5 yards to his right, touches the line, goes back 10 yards to his left, left hand touches the line, pivot, and he turns 5 more yards and finishes.
Comments / 0