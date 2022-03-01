‘Blindspot’ Star Sullivan Stapleton Signs With Verve

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Sullivan Stapleton , the Australian actor best known for his turn as FBI special agent Kurt Weller on NBC’s Blindspot , has signed with Verve for representation.

The hit crime drama series, in which Stapleton starred opposite Jaimie Alexander, centered on an investigation into a Jane Doe found in Times Square with no memory and mysterious tattoos on her body. It ran for five seasons, from 2015 to 2020.

Stapleton also served as the lead for the UK spy series Strike Back , and will soon appear in the drama series After the Verdict for Channel 9: Australia.

He found his breakout role in David Michôd’s 2010 film Animal Kingdom , which won Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema – Dramatic when it premiered at the festival in 2010, and landed a Best Supporting Actor nomination from The Australian Film Institute for his performance. He subsequently starred as Athenian politician and general Themistocles in Warner Bros.’ 300 sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire , directed by Noam Murro and produced by Zack Snyder, also appearing in Ruben Flesicher’s starry Warner Bros. drama Gangster Squad .

Stapleton continues to be represented by M88 and United Management in Australia.